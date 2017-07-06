Global Personalized Medicine Scientific and Commercial Aspects Research Report 2016-2026

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Personalized Medicine - Scientific and Commercial Aspects" to their offering.

This report describes the latest concepts of development of personalized medicine based on pharmacogenomics, pharmacogenetics,pharmacoproteomics, and metabolomics. Basic technologies of molecular diagnostics play an important role, particularly those for single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping. Biomarkers play an important role in personalized medicine. Diagnosis is integrated with therapy for selection of treatment as well for monitoring the results.

There is emphasis on early detection and prevention of disease in modern medicine. Biochip/microarray technologies and next generation sequencing are also important. The concept of personalized medicine described in this report remains remains the best way to integrate new technologies such as nanobiotechnology for improving healthcare. Finally bioinformatics is needed to analyze the immense amount of data generated by various technologies.

Several players are involved in the development of personalized therapy. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have taken a leading role in this venture in keeping with their future role as healthcare enterprises rather than mere developers of technologies and manufacturers of medicines.

Ethical issues are involved in the development of personalized medicine mainly in the area of genetic testing. These along with social issues and consideration of race in the development of personalized medicine are discussed. Regulatory issues are discussed mainly with reference to the FDA guidelines on pharmacogenomics.

Increase in efficacy and safety of treatment by individualizing it has benefits in financial terms. Information is presented to show that personalized medicine will be cost-effective in healthcare systems. For the pharmaceutical companies, segmentation of the market may not leave room for conventional blockbusters but smaller and exclusive markets for personalized medicines would be profitable. Marketing opportunities for such a system are described with market estimates from 2016-2026.

Profiles of 324 companies involved in developing technologies for personalized medicines, along with 585 collaborations are included in the part II of the report. Finally the bibliography contains over 750 selected publications cited in the report.The report is supplemented by 82 tables and 39 figures.

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Scientific & Commercial Aspects

1. Basic Aspects

2. Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine

3. Pharmacogenetics



4. Pharmacogenomics



5. Role of Pharmacoproteomics



6. Role of Metabolomics in Personalized Medicine



7. Personalized Biological Therapies



8. Personalized Non-pharmacological Therapies



9. Personalized Medicine in Major Therapeutic Areas



10. Personalized Therapy of Cancer



11. Development of Personalized Medicine



12. Ethical, Legal and Regulatory Aspects of Personalized Medicine



13. Commercial Aspects of Personalized Medicine



14. References



Part II: Companies



14. Companies Involved in Developing Personalized Medicine



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dcv4zf/personalized

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

