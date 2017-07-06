Worldwide Smart Home M2M Market: Presence of Many Prominent Players Makes Competition Stiff, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Theglobal smart home M2M marketis fragmented in nature on account of the presence of many large vendors operating in various industry verticals. The market is comprised of platform providers, telecommunications operators, chip providers, device manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEM). Stiff competition characterizes the market.

Some of the prominent names operating in the global smart home M2M market are Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Gemalto NV, Intel Corporation, Vodafone Group PLC, Telit Communications PLC., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint Corporation, KORE Wireless Group, Inc., and Sierra Wireless, Inc.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global smart home M2M market will likely expand at a robust 13.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to reach a value of US$16.316 mn by 2025 from US$5.421 million in 2016.

North America Market Propelled by Abundance Availability of Various Home Automation Products

Depending upon applications, the global smart home M2M market can be divided into energy and climate management, access and security control, home entertainment, and lighting, among others, including M2M technology for connected wellness and smart appliances. At present, the energy and climate management segment dominates with a leading share. In 2016, the segment held over a fourth of the share in the market.

Geographically, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the key segments of the global smart home M2M market. North America of them, held a leadings share of 35% in 2016. The region's expansion has been driven primarily by the U.S. Knowledge about the benefits of home automation, widespread availability of different home automation products, concentration of numerous vendors, and easy availability of skilled personnel required for home automation have helped catalyse growth in the North America market.

Home Security Systems at the Forefront of Driving Growth

At the forefront of driving growth in the global smart home M2M market is the swift uptake of smart home security systems. "The traditional systems are mainly operated manually and have several disadvantages. Smart home security systems, with enhanced features such as text message based motion detection notifications, remote monitoring of residential property, and automatic opening of doors and windows when smoke alarm is sounded, helps to overcome those disadvantages. This has helped boost the global smart home M2M market."

Further, the growing applications of smart appliances such as vacuum cleaners washing machines, HVAC systems, kitchen equipment, televisions, etc., lighting systems, and other connected consumer electronics have also served to bolster the smart home M2M market globally. "Such devices are mostly connected to the Wi-Fi system of a home and can be controlled through a smart phone application or via a remote control among other systems. Owing to such advantages, the demand for smart appliances is gaining popularity across different geographic locations," elaborates the lead analyst of the report.

Concerns over Security Breaches Hamper Market

Posing a roadblock to the global smart home M2M market, on the other hand, is the concerns over breach of security and compatibility issues with legacy systems. However, the continuous advancement in technology, falling prices of semiconductor devices and growing adoption of home automation can be expected are expected to create new avenues for growth in the market, states the analyst.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Smart Home M2M Market (Technology - Wireless (Wi-Fi and Cellular) and Wired; Application - Access and Security Control, Energy and Climate Management, Home Entertainment, and Lighting) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025."

Global Smart Home M2M Market, by Technology

Wireless

Wi-Fi

Cellular

Others (Bluetooth, Zigbee, etc.)

Wired

Global Smart Home M2M Market, by Application

Access & Security Control

Energy & Climate Management

Home Entertainment

Lighting

Others (Connected Wellness, Smart Appliances, etc.)

Global Smart Home M2M Market, by Region

- North America

The U.S.

Rest of North America

- Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

- South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

- Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle-East & Africa

