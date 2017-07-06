Take A Break Travel: The Benefits of Take a Break Travel Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / Take A Break Travel is an excellent way to book a vacation. The agency specializes in all-inclusive packages to a variety of destinations, including but not limited to Las Vegas, Nevada, Miami, Florida, the Caribbean; Mexico, and London, England.

The agency is a small, family-owned company, so they can provide a personal touch for every client. Their customer service is also top notch, as customers can expect a personalized reply shortly after sending in any inquiry.

Take A Break Travel offers cruise vacations in addition to the air-based options described above. The company has relationships with many of the nation's largest cruise lines, ensuring that you never need to drive too far to reach your ship's departure point.

The company operates on a members-only model, meaning that only registered members can take advantage of these packages. The agency is very loyal to their client base, offering discounted vacations to individuals who have been a member for over a year.

The agency is also famous for offering large discounts on vacations that are not filled up after a period of time has elapsed. These are among the best values in travel, so consumers are encouraged to regularly check Take A Break Travel's current promotions to avoid missing out on a fantastic experience.

Take A Break Travel is receiving rave reviews for its affordability and ease of use. For example, James Grace of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said that using the company allowed him to "sit back, relax, and enjoy." He went on to call the service "impressively affordable."

Mary Griffith, a recent customer who booked a trip to Mexico through the agency, added that she appreciated the agency's "personal touch." She went on to strongly recommend the agency for all leisure travel needs.

With so many satisfied customers, it is no surprise that Take A Break Travel has won numerous awards. The Travel Association of America recently became the latest third-party organization to recognize Take A Break Travel's outstanding service, naming the agency the number one way to book travel in 2016. The agency's year-round rates for hotels, airfare, and other amenities were considered against those of competing companies in order to determine who wins the honor. This is a more accurate test than just checking prices once, as rates are constantly fluctuating.

Great prices matter little if the agency's travel representatives lack the requisite knowledge or are not friendly enough. The Travel Association of America considered the knowledge, friendliness, and helpfulness of their travel agents, in addition to Take A Break Travel's pricing, before acknowledging them as the best travel agency of 2016.

Whether you are looking to dip your toes into the ocean or experience the past in a historic location such as Spain, Take A Break Travel is a great way to get to any destination you want. Contact the agency today to learn more about the packages and pricing available to you. The company was recently reviewed as the number one Travel Deal for those going to Las Vegas, Nevada by Yahoo! Finance.

Contact:

Take A Break Travel

Ph# (954) 735-3370

Contact@TakeABreakTravel.com

http://takeabreaktravel.com/

SOURCE: Take A Break Travel