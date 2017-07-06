RUBIS: RESULT OF THE OPTION FOR DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN SHARES

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.

The original French version takes precedence over this translation

Paris, July 6, 2017 at 5:35 pm

The option for the payment of the dividend in shares attracted strong interest among Rubis shareholders again this year: 75.79% of rights were exercised in favor of share-based payments.

As a result, 1,142,129 new shares were created. After the increase, they represent 2.44% of the new share capital. Delivery of the 1,142,129 shares and their admission to trading on Euronext in Paris is scheduled for July 6, 2017.

These shares, which rank for dividend as from January 1, 2017, will be immediately fungible with the Company's existing shares.

The cash dividend, paid on July 6, 2017, totaled €29,594,556.60.

Following this transaction, Rubis' share capital will total €116,928,615, divided into 46,771,446 shares with a par value of €2.50 each.

For the record, Rubis' Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 8, 2017 set the dividend in respect of 2016 at €2.68 per share and the price of the new shares issued in payment of the dividend at €90.80.

The Rubis share is traded on a continuous basis on the Eurolist of Euronext in Paris.

(ISIN code: FR0000121253)

