Karoo Energy Plc - Issue of Equity for Services

KAROO ENERGY PLC

("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")

6 July 2017

Issue of Equity

Karoo Energy announces that the Company has issued and allotted 1,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an implied price of 3 pence per share in lieu of fees for services rendered to the Company. The implied price of 3 pence is the same price as the recent fundraising undertaken in May 2017.

Following the issue of equity there are now 204,734,976 ordinary shares in issue.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 204,734,976 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure of 204,734,976 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

