Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Q1 2017 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review Offshore Discoveries Continue in Norway" report to their offering.
A total of 32 oil and gas discoveries were made globally in Q1 2017. Of these, more than 65% are conventional oil discoveries and the remaining are conventional gas. Among regions, South America and Europe lead globally in terms of number of discoveries followed by Asia and the Former Soviet Union. Among countries, Norway, Russia, and Australia lead globally with highest number of discoveries in the quarter. Majority of the discoveries this quarter are onshore, while shallow water, deepwater and ultra-deepwater discoveries collectively accounted for around 30% of the discoveries.
Scope
Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in Q1 2017 vis-à-vis Q4 2016, as well as in 2017
Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in Q1 2017 vis-à-vis Q4 2016, as well as in 2017
Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in Q1 2017 vis-à-vis Q4 2016, as well as in 2017
Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in Q1 2017 vis-à-vis Q4 2016, as well as in 2017
Select details about oil and gas discoveries in Q1 2017
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review
2.1. Key Highlights
2.2. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q1 2017
3. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2phxcf/q1_2017_global
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005866/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Gas, Oil