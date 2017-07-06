DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heckler & Koch GmbH / Key word(s): Capital Increase Heckler & Koch GmbH: Equity Increase in H&K AG 06-Jul-2017 / 16:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Oberndorf a.N., July 6, 2017. The management board of Heckler & Koch GmbH (ISIN: XS0626438112 & XS0626436769 / WKN: A1KQ5P) announces as per Art. 17 MAR that the board of H&K AG has approved to propose a share capital increase in H&K AG, the resolution of which shall be taken during the next ordinary shareholders meeting in August 2017. The new funds from this share capital increase are expected to be no less than EUR 50 million, and will be passed to Heckler & Koch GmbH to contribute to the envisaged early refinancing of its 2011 9.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2018. A major shareholder of H&K AG has undertaken and secured to provide funds in the amount of EUR 50 million for the capital increase. H&K AG is the ultimate parent company of the Heckler & Koch Group. 06-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Heckler & Koch GmbH Heckler & Koch-Str. 1 78727 Oberndorf am Necker Germany Phone: 07423 79-0 Fax: 07423 79-2327 E-mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com Internet: www.heckler-koch.com ISIN: XS0626438112, XS0626436769 WKN: A1KQ5P Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; Luxemburg, Wien End of Announcement DGAP News Service 590401 06-Jul-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2017 10:55 ET (14:55 GMT)