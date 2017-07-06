

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France plans to end sales of all petrol and diesel vehicles in the country by 2040 as part of a plan to meet its targets under the Paris climate accord.



France's Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot also announced that France will stop producing power from coal-power stations, currently accounting for five per cent of the total power production, by 2022.



The country also intends to scale back the proportion of its power from nuclear to 50 percent by 2025, from the current 75 per cent.



The measures are part of French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to make France a carbon neutral country by 2050. Hulot noted that the French car industry was well equipped to make the switch.



According to the European Environment Agency or EEA, French car manufacturers Peugeot, Citroen and Renault ranked first, second and third on a 2016 list of large car manufacturers with the lowest carbon emissions.



The French government's announcement comes just a day after Volvo Cars announced plans for the historical end of gas-only car production by 2019.



In a statement, the Chinese-owned automotive group said all new models that it plans to launch from 2019 will have an electric motor, placing electrification at the core of its future business. This would end the nearly century-old production of cars powered solely by the internal combustion engine or ICE.



Some other countries too have floated or are exploring the idea of banning cars powered by internal combustion engines. Germany and India are keen to do away with 100 per cent combustion-powered vehicles by 2030.



Norway, which has the highest penetration of electric cars in the world, and the Netherlands also plan to allow sales of 100 percent electric or plug-in hybrid cars by 2025.



