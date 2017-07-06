+6.1% in the quarter and +6.2% in the half
- Reported sales growth of +6.1% in Q2, reflecting a good like-for-like performance and expansion
- Continued solid growth in food sales; like-for-like sales growth in non-food
- Further sales growth in France: +0.8%
- Like-for-like growth in all formats
- Strong momentum in all European countries: +8.6%
- Like-for-like growth of +3.4%
- Sales up +13.6% in the Rest of the world1
|Second quarter 2017
|First half 2017
| Sales inc. VAT
(€m)
|LFL*
|
Total
|
Sales inc. VAT
|LFL*
|
Total
|International
|11,817
|+3.4%
|+11.1%
|23,706
|+2.8%
|+11.0%
|France
|9,942
|+1.9%
|+0.8%
|19,348
|+1.3%
|+0.8%
|Group
|21,759
|+2.8%
|+6.1%
|43,053
|+2.1%
|+6.2%
*ex petrol, ex calendar
Total sales under banners including petrol stood at €26.3bn in the second quarter of 2017 and at €52.1bn in the first half, up respectively by 5.2% and 4.9% at current exchange rates.
Due to the filing on June 28, 2017 by Atacadão S.A. (Grupo Carrefour Brasil), the parent company of all Carrefour Group's activities in Brazil, of the preliminary prospectus in connection with the listing of Grupo Carrefour Brasil's shares on the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo stock exchange, the level of detail of Carrefour's second quarter sales release will be limited. The usual sales breakdown per region will be made public when Carrefour Group releases its first-half results on August 30, 2017.
1 Latin America and Asia
FIRST HALF 2017 SALES INC. VAT
SOLID GROWTH IN THE HALF
| Sales inc. VAT
(€m)
|
LFL ex petrol
|
Total
|France
|19,348
|+1.3%
|+0.8%
|International
|23,706
|+2.8%
|+11.0%
|Other European countries
|11,163
|+2.2%
|+6.1%
|Rest of the world
|12,543
|+3.3%
|+15.7%
Carrefour posted solid growth in the first half of 2017, with sales of €43.1bn, up 6.2%. This performance reflects robust like-for-like sales growth in all regions in which the Group operates, in a strongly promotional context and in a macroeconomic environment marked by the slowdown of inflation in several markets. It also reflects the positive effect of expansion and acquisitions, Billa in Romania and Eroski in Spain. Food sales continued to grow strongly, up 6.3% in the half, of which 2.7% on a like-for-like basis.
This performance demonstrates once again the relevance of Carrefour's multiformat model and its balanced geographical footprint. Carrefour's omnichannel approach continued to gain momentum, with strong growth of 30.4% of its Gross Merchandise Value this half.
The currency effect was a positive 2.8% in the half, largely due to the appreciation of the Brazilian Real. The petrol effect was also favorable at +0.5%. The calendar effect was an unfavorable -0.6%.
SECOND QUARTER 2017 SALES INC. VAT
CONFIRMATION OF THE GROUP'S GOOD MOMENTUM
| Sales inc. VAT
(€m)
|
LFL ex petrol
|
Total
|France
|9,942
|+1.9%
|+0.8%
|International
|11,817
|+ 3.4%
|+11.1%
|Other European countries
|5,778
|+3.4%
|+8.6%
|Rest of the world
|6,038
|+3.4%
|+13.6%
Carrefour confirmed in Q2 its good sales growth momentum.
In a persistently challenging competitive environment, France posted a good performance in the second quarter, with reported sales up 0.8% and like-for-like sales up +1.9%. Sales were up in all formats and benefited from the growth of e-commerce and the growing momentum of ex-DIA stores converted to Carrefour banners for more than 12 months. Food sales contributed to France's good performance, rising by +2.8% on a like-for-like basis.
Like-for-like sales in hypermarkets were up +0.5%, in an environment that remained strongly promotional throughout the quarter. Supermarkets continued to perform well with like-for-like sales up +1.9%. Growth in convenience and other formats remained particularly solid, up +6.7% on a like-for-like basis.
International sales were up +11.1% in the second quarter. On a like-for-like basis, sales growth was solid and stood at +3.4%, driven by strong +3.6% growth of food sales. Sales outside of France benefited this quarter from a positive currency effect of +3.4%.
In Other European countries, second quarter 2017 sales improved markedly once again (+8.6% on a reported basis and +3.4% like-for-like), helped by favorable weather conditions:
- In Spain, like-for-like sales were up +2.6% in the second quarter and were up +9.4% on a reported basis, reflecting the excellent performance of the converted Eroski stores;
- Positive momentum accelerated in Italy, where like-for-like sales were up +3.9%, driven by food;
- Growth resumed in Belgium, with like-for-like sales up +2.4%;
- Like-for-like sales continue to be particularly dynamic in Poland and Romania
In the Rest of the world, sales grew strongly, up +13.6% on a reported basis, of which +3.4% like-for-like. More detailed information on performance in these markets will be given during the first half results presentation on August 30 2017.
Overall, in the quarter, the currency effect was a favorable +1.8%, largely due to the appreciation of the Brazilian Real. Petrol had an unfavorable effect of -0.3%. The calendar effect was a favorable +0.3%.
VARIATION OF SECOND QUARTER 2017 SALES INC. VAT
|
Total
|
Change at
|
Change at
|LFL inc. petrol
|
LFL ex petrol
|
Organic
|France
|9,942
|+0.8%
|+0.8%
|+2.0%
|+1.9%
|+0.7%
|Hypermarkets
|5,012
|+0.8%
|+0.8%
|+1.5%
|+0.5%
|-0.1%
|Supermarkets
|3,280
|-0.3%
|-0.3%
|+1.8%
|+1.9%
|-0.2%
|Convenience/other formats
|1,650
|+3.1%
|+3.1%
|+3.9%
|+6.7%
|+5.1%
|International
|11,817
|+11.1%
|+7.6%
|+3.8%
|+3.4%
|+5.4%
|Other European countries
|5,778
|+8.6%
|+8.4%
|+3.7%
|+3.4%
|+4.2%
|Spain
|2,302
|+9.4%
|+9.4%
|+2.5%
|+2.6%
|+3.1%
|Italy
|1,392
|+4.3%
|+4.3%
|+5.1%
|+3.9%
|+3.1%
|Belgium
|1,101
|+2.2%
|+2.2%
|+2.2%
|+2.4%
|+2.3%
|Rest of the world
|6,038
|+13.6%
|+6.9%
|+3.8%
|+3.4%
|+6.6%
|Group total
|21,759
|+6.1%
|+4.4%
|+3.0%
|+2.8%
|+3.3%
VARIATION OF FIRST-HALF 2017 SALES INC. VAT
|
Total
|
Change at
|
Change at
|LFL inc. petrol
|
LFL ex petrol
|
Organic
|France
|19,348
|+0.8%
|+0.8%
|+2.1%
|+1.3%
|+0.1%
|Hypermarkets
|9,859
|+0.0%
|+0.0%
|+0.6%
|-0.5%
|-1.0%
|Supermarkets
|6,333
|+0.3%
|+0.3%
|+2.5%
|+2.0%
|+0.0%
|Convenience/other formats
|3,156
|+4.2%
|+4.2%
|+6.1%
|+5.6%
|+3.9%
|International
|23,706
|+11.0%
|+5.6%
|+2.2%
|+2.8%
|+4.6%
|Other European countries
|11,163
|+6.1%
|+6.0%
|+2.2%
|+2.2%
|+2.8%
|Spain
|4,413
|+6.9%
|+6.9%
|+1.6%
|+1.5%
|+2.0%
|Italy
|2,719
|+2.0%
|+2.0%
|+3.2%
|+2.7%
|+1.6%
|Belgium
|2,127
|-0.3%
|-0.3%
|+0.0%
|+0.3%
|+0.1%
|Rest of the world
|12,543
|+15.7%
|+5.2%
|+2.2%
|+3.3%
|+6.4%
|Group total
|43,053
|+6.2%
|+3.3%
|+2.1%
|+2.1%
|+2.6%
EXPANSION UNDER BANNERS SECOND QUARTER 2017
|Thousands of sq. m.
|
Dec. 31,
| March 31,
2017
|
Openings/
|Acquisitions
|
Closures/
|
Total Q2
|
June 30,
|France
|5,719
|5,727
|22
|2
|-7
|17
|5,744
|Europe (ex France)
|5,449
|5,529
|56
|55
|-66
|45
|5,574
|Rest of the world
|5,094
|5,113
|10
|-33
|-23
|5,090
|Others1
|920
|939
|27
|-9
|18
|958
|Group
|17,181
|17,308
|116
|57
|-115
|57
|17,366
STORE NETWORK UNDER BANNERS SECOND QUARTER 2017
|N° of stores
|
Dec. 31,
|
March 31,
|
Openings
|
Acquisitions
|
Closures/
|Transfers
|
Total Q2
|
June 30,
|Hypermarkets
|1,480
|1,503
|6
|8
|-9
|-1
|4
|1,507
|France
|243
|246
|1
|1
|247
|Europe (ex France)
|439
|454
|2
|8
|-4
|-2
|4
|458
|Rest of the world
|708
|711
|1
|-4
|-3
|708
|
Others1
|90
|92
|3
|-1
|2
|94
|Supermarkets
|3,212
|3,194
|23
|1
|-22
|-2
|0
|3,194
|France
|1,065
|1,060
|3
|1
|-1
|-4
|-1
|1,059
|Europe (ex France)
|1,777
|1,758
|13
|-20
|2
|-5
|1,753
|Rest of the world
|188
|190
|2
|2
|192
|Others1
|182
|186
|5
|-1
|4
|190
|Convenience
|7,072
|7,106
|167
|-96
|3
|74
|7,180
|France
|4,219
|4,220
|46
|-32
|3
|17
|4,237
|Europe (ex France)
|2,312
|2,337
|104
|-63
|41
|2,378
|Rest of the world
|495
|502
|16
|-1
|15
|517
|Others1
|46
|47
|1
|1
|48
|Cash carry
|171
|170
|1
|1
|171
|France
|143
|142
|1
|1
|143
|Europe (ex France)
|13
|13
|13
|Rest of the world
|2
|2
|2
|Others1
|13
|13
|13
|Group
|11,935
|11,973
|197
|9
|-127
|79
|12,052
|France
|5,670
|5,668
|50
|1
|-33
|18
|5,686
|Europe (ex France)
|4,541
|4,562
|119
|8
|-87
|40
|4,602
|Rest of the world
|1,393
|1,405
|19
|-5
|14
|1,419
|Others1
|331
|338
|9
|-2
|7
|345
1 Africa, Middle East and Dominican Republic.
DEFINITIONS
LFL sales growth: Sales generated by stores opened for at least twelve months, excluding temporary store closures, at constant exchange rates.
Organic growth: LFL sales plus net openings over the past twelve months, including temporary store closures, at constant exchange rates.
Sales under banners: Total sales under banners including sales by franchisees and international partnerships.
