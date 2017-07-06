+6.1% in the quarter and +6.2% in the half

Reported sales growth of +6.1% in Q2, reflecting a good like-for-like performance and expansion Continued solid growth in food sales; like-for-like sales growth in non-food

Further sales growth in France: +0.8% Like-for-like growth in all formats

Strong momentum in all European countries: +8.6% Like-for-like growth of +3.4%

Sales up +13.6% in the Rest of the world1

Second quarter 2017 First half 2017 Sales inc. VAT

(€m) LFL* Total

variation

at current

exch. rates Sales inc. VAT

(€m) LFL* Total

variation

at current

exch. rates International 11,817 +3.4% +11.1% 23,706 +2.8% +11.0% France 9,942 +1.9% +0.8% 19,348 +1.3% +0.8% Group 21,759 +2.8% +6.1% 43,053 +2.1% +6.2%

*ex petrol, ex calendar

Total sales under banners including petrol stood at €26.3bn in the second quarter of 2017 and at €52.1bn in the first half, up respectively by 5.2% and 4.9% at current exchange rates.

Due to the filing on June 28, 2017 by Atacadão S.A. (Grupo Carrefour Brasil), the parent company of all Carrefour Group's activities in Brazil, of the preliminary prospectus in connection with the listing of Grupo Carrefour Brasil's shares on the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo stock exchange, the level of detail of Carrefour's second quarter sales release will be limited. The usual sales breakdown per region will be made public when Carrefour Group releases its first-half results on August 30, 2017.

1 Latin America and Asia

FIRST HALF 2017 SALES INC. VAT

SOLID GROWTH IN THE HALF

Sales inc. VAT

(€m) LFL ex petrol

ex calendar Total

variation at

current exch.

rates France 19,348 +1.3% +0.8% International 23,706 +2.8% +11.0% Other European countries 11,163 +2.2% +6.1% Rest of the world 12,543 +3.3% +15.7%

Carrefour posted solid growth in the first half of 2017, with sales of €43.1bn, up 6.2%. This performance reflects robust like-for-like sales growth in all regions in which the Group operates, in a strongly promotional context and in a macroeconomic environment marked by the slowdown of inflation in several markets. It also reflects the positive effect of expansion and acquisitions, Billa in Romania and Eroski in Spain. Food sales continued to grow strongly, up 6.3% in the half, of which 2.7% on a like-for-like basis.

This performance demonstrates once again the relevance of Carrefour's multiformat model and its balanced geographical footprint. Carrefour's omnichannel approach continued to gain momentum, with strong growth of 30.4% of its Gross Merchandise Value this half.

The currency effect was a positive 2.8% in the half, largely due to the appreciation of the Brazilian Real. The petrol effect was also favorable at +0.5%. The calendar effect was an unfavorable -0.6%.

SECOND QUARTER 2017 SALES INC. VAT

CONFIRMATION OF THE GROUP'S GOOD MOMENTUM

Sales inc. VAT

(€m) LFL ex petrol

ex calendar Total

variation at

current exch.

rates France 9,942 +1.9% +0.8% International 11,817 + 3.4% +11.1% Other European countries 5,778 +3.4% +8.6% Rest of the world 6,038 +3.4% +13.6%

Carrefour confirmed in Q2 its good sales growth momentum.

In a persistently challenging competitive environment, France posted a good performance in the second quarter, with reported sales up 0.8% and like-for-like sales up +1.9%. Sales were up in all formats and benefited from the growth of e-commerce and the growing momentum of ex-DIA stores converted to Carrefour banners for more than 12 months. Food sales contributed to France's good performance, rising by +2.8% on a like-for-like basis.

Like-for-like sales in hypermarkets were up +0.5%, in an environment that remained strongly promotional throughout the quarter. Supermarkets continued to perform well with like-for-like sales up +1.9%. Growth in convenience and other formats remained particularly solid, up +6.7% on a like-for-like basis.

International sales were up +11.1% in the second quarter. On a like-for-like basis, sales growth was solid and stood at +3.4%, driven by strong +3.6% growth of food sales. Sales outside of France benefited this quarter from a positive currency effect of +3.4%.

In Other European countries, second quarter 2017 sales improved markedly once again (+8.6% on a reported basis and +3.4% like-for-like), helped by favorable weather conditions:

In Spain , like-for-like sales were up +2.6% in the second quarter and were up +9.4% on a reported basis, reflecting the excellent performance of the converted Eroski stores;

, like-for-like sales were up +2.6% in the second quarter and were up +9.4% on a reported basis, reflecting the excellent performance of the converted Eroski stores; Positive momentum accelerated in Italy , where like-for-like sales were up +3.9%, driven by food;

, where like-for-like sales were up +3.9%, driven by food; Growth resumed in Belgium , with like-for-like sales up +2.4%;

, with like-for-like sales up +2.4%; Like-for-like sales continue to be particularly dynamic in Poland and Romania

In the Rest of the world, sales grew strongly, up +13.6% on a reported basis, of which +3.4% like-for-like. More detailed information on performance in these markets will be given during the first half results presentation on August 30 2017.

Overall, in the quarter, the currency effect was a favorable +1.8%, largely due to the appreciation of the Brazilian Real. Petrol had an unfavorable effect of -0.3%. The calendar effect was a favorable +0.3%.

VARIATION OF SECOND QUARTER 2017 SALES INC. VAT

Total

sales

inc.

VAT

(€m) Change at

current

exchange

rates inc.

petrol Change at

constant

exchange

rates inc.

petrol LFL inc. petrol LFL ex petrol

ex calendar Organic

growth

ex petrol

ex calendar France 9,942 +0.8% +0.8% +2.0% +1.9% +0.7% Hypermarkets 5,012 +0.8% +0.8% +1.5% +0.5% -0.1% Supermarkets 3,280 -0.3% -0.3% +1.8% +1.9% -0.2% Convenience/other formats 1,650 +3.1% +3.1% +3.9% +6.7% +5.1% International 11,817 +11.1% +7.6% +3.8% +3.4% +5.4% Other European countries 5,778 +8.6% +8.4% +3.7% +3.4% +4.2% Spain 2,302 +9.4% +9.4% +2.5% +2.6% +3.1% Italy 1,392 +4.3% +4.3% +5.1% +3.9% +3.1% Belgium 1,101 +2.2% +2.2% +2.2% +2.4% +2.3% Rest of the world 6,038 +13.6% +6.9% +3.8% +3.4% +6.6% Group total 21,759 +6.1% +4.4% +3.0% +2.8% +3.3%

VARIATION OF FIRST-HALF 2017 SALES INC. VAT

Total

sales

inc.

VAT

(€m) Change at

current

exchange

rates inc.

petrol Change at

constant

exchange

rates inc.

petrol LFL inc. petrol LFL ex petrol

ex calendar Organic

growth

ex petrol

ex calendar France 19,348 +0.8% +0.8% +2.1% +1.3% +0.1% Hypermarkets 9,859 +0.0% +0.0% +0.6% -0.5% -1.0% Supermarkets 6,333 +0.3% +0.3% +2.5% +2.0% +0.0% Convenience/other formats 3,156 +4.2% +4.2% +6.1% +5.6% +3.9% International 23,706 +11.0% +5.6% +2.2% +2.8% +4.6% Other European countries 11,163 +6.1% +6.0% +2.2% +2.2% +2.8% Spain 4,413 +6.9% +6.9% +1.6% +1.5% +2.0% Italy 2,719 +2.0% +2.0% +3.2% +2.7% +1.6% Belgium 2,127 -0.3% -0.3% +0.0% +0.3% +0.1% Rest of the world 12,543 +15.7% +5.2% +2.2% +3.3% +6.4% Group total 43,053 +6.2% +3.3% +2.1% +2.1% +2.6%

EXPANSION UNDER BANNERS SECOND QUARTER 2017

Thousands of sq. m. Dec. 31,

2016 March 31,

2017 Openings/

Store

enlargements Acquisitions Closures/

Store

reductions Total Q2

2017 change June 30,

2017 France 5,719 5,727 22 2 -7 17 5,744 Europe (ex France) 5,449 5,529 56 55 -66 45 5,574 Rest of the world 5,094 5,113 10 -33 -23 5,090 Others1 920 939 27 -9 18 958 Group 17,181 17,308 116 57 -115 57 17,366

STORE NETWORK UNDER BANNERS SECOND QUARTER 2017

N° of stores Dec. 31,

2016 March 31,

2017 Openings Acquisitions Closures/

Disposals Transfers Total Q2

2017 change June 30,

2017 Hypermarkets 1,480 1,503 6 8 -9 -1 4 1,507 France 243 246 1 1 247 Europe (ex France) 439 454 2 8 -4 -2 4 458 Rest of the world 708 711 1 -4 -3 708 Others1 90 92 3 -1 2 94 Supermarkets 3,212 3,194 23 1 -22 -2 0 3,194 France 1,065 1,060 3 1 -1 -4 -1 1,059 Europe (ex France) 1,777 1,758 13 -20 2 -5 1,753 Rest of the world 188 190 2 2 192 Others1 182 186 5 -1 4 190 Convenience 7,072 7,106 167 -96 3 74 7,180 France 4,219 4,220 46 -32 3 17 4,237 Europe (ex France) 2,312 2,337 104 -63 41 2,378 Rest of the world 495 502 16 -1 15 517 Others1 46 47 1 1 48 Cash carry 171 170 1 1 171 France 143 142 1 1 143 Europe (ex France) 13 13 13 Rest of the world 2 2 2 Others1 13 13 13 Group 11,935 11,973 197 9 -127 79 12,052 France 5,670 5,668 50 1 -33 18 5,686 Europe (ex France) 4,541 4,562 119 8 -87 40 4,602 Rest of the world 1,393 1,405 19 -5 14 1,419 Others1 331 338 9 -2 7 345

1 Africa, Middle East and Dominican Republic.

DEFINITIONS

LFL sales growth: Sales generated by stores opened for at least twelve months, excluding temporary store closures, at constant exchange rates.

Organic growth: LFL sales plus net openings over the past twelve months, including temporary store closures, at constant exchange rates.

Sales under banners: Total sales under banners including sales by franchisees and international partnerships.

