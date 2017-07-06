Regulatory News:

Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext. AXW.PA) announces the meeting time of the 1st Half-Year Results Conference will be held Thursday 27 July 2017 but on a new schedule at 2.30 pm Paris Time.

The location is still the same: Cloud Business Center 10 bis rue du Quatre September 75002 Paris.

Registration to attend the conference:

http://www.investors.axway.com/en/analysts-conference-register

Registration to follow the web conference live:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/b6qimbn6

The press release on half years accounts will be published on Wednesday 26 July 2017 after closing market as initially planned.

Contacts:

Axway

Investor Relations:

Patrick Gouffran, +33 (0)1 40 67 29 26

pgouffran@axway.com

or

Press Relations:

Sylvie Podetti, +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40

spodetti@axway.com