Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market (TAVR) Global 2017 Trends, Share, Size, Company Profiles, Growth and 2021 Forecasts Report - MarketReportsOnline

This report "Global TAVR Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyses the development of this market, with focus on the U.S, Asia Pacific and European markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.

Company Coverage of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Edwards Lifesciences, Boston Scientific, Medtronic Plc. & St. Jude Medical, Inc.

The four major players: Edwards Lifesciences, Boston Scientific, Medtronic Plc. and St. Jude Medical, Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global TAVR market along with the study of the regional markets.

The global TAVR market is set to experience favourable growth driven by factors such as increasing elderly population, rising health care expenditure, increasing obese population and global economic development. Further, the scope of growth for this market will be broadened by increasing prevalence of aortic stenosis amongst the patients and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, the growth of this budding market will be hindered by the business cycle fluctuations and risk of security breaches such as stringent regulations, high cost of TAVR devices and high risks associated with the TAVR procedure.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a relatively new technology in the field of medical science. It is a less intrusive method of replacing heart valve without undergoing the conventional by-pass surgery. Due to the less invasive nature of the surgery, it has emerged as the more feasible alternative to conventional surgical aortic valve replacement. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is sometimes called as Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI). TAVR may be an option for people who are considered at intermediate or high risk of complications from surgical aortic valve replacement. It may also be suggested in certain cases where patient cannot undergo open-heart surgery. The decision to treat aortic stenosis with transcatheter aortic valve replacement is made after consultation with a multidisciplinary group of medical and surgical heart specialists who together determine the best treatment option for each individual.

