Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to CM-CIC SECURITIES regarding Onxeo (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2017, settlement date:

13,829 shares

141,047.13 in cash

As of December 31, 2016, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

23,800 shares

109,240.61 in cash

About Onxeo

Onxeo is a biotechnology company developing innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases in oncology, driven by high therapeutic demand in one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry.

Onxeo's objective is to become a major international player in the field of rare cancers. Its growth strategy is founded on the development of innovative, effective, and safe drugs based on breakthrough technologies that can make a real difference in the treatment of orphan oncology diseases and considerably improve the quality of life of patients affected by rare or resistant cancers.

Onxeo's comprehensive portfolio features a broad orphan oncology pipeline, with 3 major products in several on-going preclinical and clinical programs, alone or in combination for various cancer indications:

Livatag® (Doxorubicin Transdrug™): Currently evaluated in the treatment of Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC, also called primary liver cancer) in a phase III trial, ReLive. ReLive is a randomized, international trial designed to demonstrate the efficacy and the safety of Livatag® compared to the best available treatment chosen by the physician in 390 patients with advanced HCC after failure or intolerance to sorafenib.

(Doxorubicin Transdrug™): Currently evaluated in the treatment of Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC, also called primary liver cancer) in a phase III trial, ReLive. ReLive is a randomized, international trial designed to demonstrate the efficacy and the safety of Livatag® compared to the best available treatment chosen by the physician in 390 patients with advanced HCC after failure or intolerance to sorafenib. Beleodaq® (belinostat): FDA conditional approved in the US in 2014 under the agency's accelerated approval program as a second-line treatment for patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and currently marketed by Onxeo's partner in the US, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals; belinostat in combination with other anti-cancer agents is currently in development in first-line treatment for patients with PTCL (BelCHOP) and in solid tumors.

(belinostat): FDA conditional approved in the US in 2014 under the agency's accelerated approval program as a second-line treatment for patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and currently marketed by Onxeo's partner in the US, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals; belinostat in combination with other anti-cancer agents is currently in development in first-line treatment for patients with PTCL (BelCHOP) and in solid tumors. AsiDNA™: The first-in-class siDNA (signal-interfering DNA) which has successfully undergone a proof-of-concept Phase I trial with a local administration in metastatic melanoma. The Company is currently pursuing preclinical programs to demonstrate AsiDNA activity with a systemic administration.

The Company is headquartered in Paris, France with offices in Copenhagen and in New York, and has approximately 60 employees. Onxeo is listed on Euronext in Paris, France and Nasdaq Copenhagen, Denmark (Ticker: ONXEO, ISIN Code: FR0010095596).

Learn more by visiting www.onxeo.com

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section 5.5.1.4 "Risk Factors" ("Facteurs de Risque") of the 2016 reference document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 24, 2017 under number D.17-0423, which is available on the Autorité des marchés financiers website (www.amf-france.org) or on the Company's website (www.onxeo.com

