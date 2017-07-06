Regulatory News:

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Mediawan (Paris:MDW) was held on June 29, 2017 at the Hôtel Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme, in Paris under the chairmanship of Rodolphe Belmer.

All resolutions submitted to the vote were adopted by its shareholders, except for resolutions 16 and 18. The shareholders approved, among other resolutions, the Company financial statements for the year 2016.

The voting results are available on the Company's website: www.mediawan.fr

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses or companies in the traditional and digital media content and entertainment industries in Europe. The Company was formed by Pierre- Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and raised €250 million in April 2016 from an initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

In March 2017, Mediawan acquired Groupe AB and became present in the content and media industries. Founded in 1977, Groupe AB is a leading independent editor, producer and distributor of audiovisual content in French-speaking Europe. It is primarily involved in producing and distributing series, television movies, cartoons and documentaries and in editing TV channels and bundled digital services. The group has a portfolio of 19 channels, widely distributed in French-speaking Europe and Africa. Groupe AB is one of the largest and most diversified content managers in France, with about 12,000 hours of programming in library and internal production of about 80 hours per year. In 2016, Groupe AB achieved adjusted revenues and EBITDA of, respectively, €160m and €37m.

Further information is available on Mediawan's website (www.mediawan.fr) and on Groupe AB's website (www.groupe-ab.fr

