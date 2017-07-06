The Best Affordable Full-Display Smartphone, DOOGEE MIX Comes With 5.5" AMOLED, 6GB+64GB, 16.0MP Dual Camera

HONG KONG, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --DOOGEE MIX probably isone of the most popular products in smartphone market recently. It catches up with the latest phone design trends of full display led by xiaomi Mi MIX and Samsung S8 and drawsa lotof attention for the similar name and appearance toMi Mix.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531031/DOOGEE_Smartphone.jpg

On the other hand, it actually features quite different specs and moreaffordable price comparing to those two flagships, making it a budget substitute for those who are not going to pay $400 or $500 for a smartphone. Don't be surprised that it is now sold at $169.99 in AliExpress.

The affordable price resulted in hot sales online. In June, MIX was the top selling product in one of the biggest online shopping mall--Banggood, and itsold over 7,000 sets within a week. It is only one of many distributors. Over 300,000 models are pre-ordered according to the official statistics. For now, 100,000 units were produced and shipped out.

How can this model get such a huge success in nowadays'competitive smartphone markets? The creditgoes to the high-end configurations and affordable price.

Look at the appearance of DOOGEE MIX here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAUTyYCctPA&t=20s

The biggest selling point of DOOGEE MIX is the full display, which means the display gets three sides of its body and achieves the stunning visually no bezels on the front. So it has a 5.5" display in a small body of 5.0". DOOGEE MIX also applied a Samsung® Super AMOLED in the display to enhance the visual performance.

There are a lot of efforts DOOGEE dedicatedto reach the full display, for example, DOOGEE MIX put the front camera on the right below corner of the front panel. What's more, it keeps a slim receiver on the top, which is a welcomed improvement in bezel-less phones, if you considered the no receiver design in mi MIX. Also, it places a front fingerprint sensor that makes unlock more convenient and fast.

Not only the front is designed beautifully, the back of DOOGEE MIX is also amazing. Popular dual cameras are put on DOOGEE MIX, the 16.0+8.0MP camerasare enough for smartphone photography. The assistant camera works to calculate the sense of depth and create a natural blur effect.

In addition, there are some quite cutting-edge shooting modes built-in. For example, it supports PDAF(phase detective auto focus) that increased the focus speed for 100%. It also has a pro zoom-in effect of 2X optical zoom and 8X digital zoom, same as iPhone 7 Plus. Face beauty mode, monochrome mode, and professional mode (same as a DSLR) are all practical in DOOGEE MIX.

Other configurations are positive in DOOGEE MIX. It is powered by the latest MTK Helio P25, which is featuring efficient power-saving performance with octa-cores. The highest frequency of it gets 2.5GHz, quite enough for intensive gaming or multi-tasking. Moreover, it has a flagship storage of 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB of internal storage.

As for the battery part, not only the 3380mAh polymer battery help keep a full energy status, the power-saving CPU and AMOLED display also contributes a lot. DOOGEE claims its power can last a long time as a 5000mAh smartphone does.

Moreover, as the next generation of DOOGEE MIX, the DOOGEE MIX Plus is in the process now. It will come with an 18:9 full display of 5.2", on-screen fingerprint and dual camera.

Unboxing review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4Fc_PCfn84

Now the beautiful and affordable smartphone is available in the official DOOGEE store of AliExpress, and the 23% off flash deal lasts from June 27 to July 4, all versions are in stock.

Unboxing review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4Fc_PCfn84

The low-budget, beautiful product is now available on AliExpress, and the flash deal will start on June 27to July 4, 23 percent off on the price from $169.99, all colours and storage versions in stock.

Related Files

8K3A1436.JPG

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4Fc_PCfn84