Sandboxing Market 2017 by Component, Delivery Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sandboxing Market by Component (Solution, Service), Delivery Type (Hardware, Virtual Appliance, and Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global sandboxing market size is expected to grow from USD 2.90 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.40 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.5%

The major growth drivers of the market include increasing sophistication levels in attacking techniques, the need to secure enterprise networks from advanced malware and security breaches, and stringent security compliances and government regulations. The sandboxing market is segmented by solution and service, organization size, vertical, and region. The solutions segment in the market is expected to have a larger market size than the services segment during the forecast period. The reason behind the high growth rate is the increased need to secure Information Technology (IT) infrastructure from advanced cyber-attacks, such as zero-day attacks, ransomware, and malware.



The managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. However, the professional services segment is expected to have a larger market share in 2017. The integrated solutions segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is expected to account for a larger market size in 2017. However, the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Sandboxing services are deployed across various industry verticals, including government and defense; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); IT and telecom; healthcare; retail; education; and others. The BFSI vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the government and defense vertical is expected to have the largest market size in 2017.



On the basis of regions, the global sandboxing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America to provide a region-specific analysis. The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region for sandboxing service vendors in 2017. In the developed economies of the US and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D) and security technologies. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the sandboxing market. The growth in this region is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) technology within organizations.



