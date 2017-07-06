

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets declined during the first half of Thursday's session, but recovered some ground in the afternoon. Investors had their first opportunity to react to the minutes of the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve, which were released after the European close yesterday. The Fed plans to reduce their bloated balance sheet but failed to provide a specific timeline to begin the process.



Meanwhile, European Central Bank policymakers agreed that there was a need to maintain caution in communication as underlying inflation was still subdued and substantial monetary policy stimulus was necessary to support the ongoing euro area recovery, minutes of the June 7-8 policy session held in Tallinn, Estonia, showed Thursday.



'It was cautioned that even small and incremental changes in the communication could be misperceived as signalling a more fundamental change in policy direction,' the minutes, which the ECB calls 'account', said.



'This could trigger unwarranted movements in financial conditions, which could put the prospects of a sustained adjustment of inflation at risk.'



While vanishing tail risks justified the dropping of the downward bias on interest rates, the move 'only signaled that, given the current outlook and risk assessment, from the present perspective a further rate reduction had become unlikely,' the minutes said.



Policymakers also agreed that removing the policy rate bias could support confidence in the strength of the euro area recovery.



An argument to remove the easing bias on asset purchases was also raised in the June policy session, given the improved economic situation, the minutes revealed.



'However, it was cautioned that prudence remained warranted, as the economic expansion had yet to translate into stronger inflation dynamics, and a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation towards the Governing Council's inflation aim could not yet be confirmed,' the minutes said.



'The assessment of the prospects for a sustained adjustment argued for patience, as the inflation outlook remained vulnerable to a premature tightening of the monetary policy stance.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.70 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.47 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.78 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.58 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.53 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.41 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.75 percent.



In Frankfurt, Commerzbank advanced 3.04 percent on a Bloomberg report that Cerberus Capital Management is weighing a plan to purchase a stake in the lender.



Axel Springer shares declined 1.05 percent. Reuters reported that the media group is in exclusive talks to buy TV channel Sport1 from Constantin Medien.



In Paris, Sodexo sank 6.03 percent after the facilities management company delivered a weaker-than-expected third-quarter performance.



In London, Reckitt Benckiser dropped 1.52 percent as the household goods giant warned of falling revenues following last month's global cyber attack.



Associated British Foods rallied 2.57 percent. The conglomerate upgraded its full-year outlook after reporting double-digit growth at its Primark clothing chain during the 40 weeks ended 24 June 2017.



Homebuilder Bovis Homes slid 0.36 percent after reporting first-half trading in line with expectations.



Budget airline easyJet fell 0.81 percent despite reporting improved passenger traffic and load factor for June.



Information technology services firm Kudelski rose 0.92 percent in Zurich after its unit Conax signed a reseller agreement with ZTE Corp.



Germany's factory orders recovered in May driven by a rebound in foreign demand, but the pace of overall growth was weaker than economists' expectations. Factory orders grew 1 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a revised 2.2 percent fall in the previous month, data from Destatis showed Thursday. Orders were forecast to climb 1.9 percent.



Germany's construction activity maintained strong growth momentum in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 55.1 in June from 55.3 in May.



Employment in the U.S. private sector rose by less than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday. ADP said private sector employment climbed by 158,000 jobs in June after jumping by a revised 230,000 jobs in May.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the addition of 253,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



A day before the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 1st.



The report said initial jobless claims edged up to 248,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 244,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 243,000.



With exports rising and imports falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing that the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of May. The report said the trade deficit narrowed to $46.5 billion in May from $47.6 billion in April. Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $46.2 billion.



Activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at an accelerated rate in the month of June, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report on Thursday. The ISM said its non-manufacturing index rose to 57.4 in June from 56.9 in May, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 56.5.



