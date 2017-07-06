sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.07.2017 | 18:24
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Asia-Pacific's Top ICT Firms commended at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan ICT Awards

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Asia-Pacific's leading ICT firms were announced at Frost & Sullivan's annual ICT Awards held at the Shangri-La hotel in Singapore earlier this evening.

Arkadin, Amdocs, Genesys, Huawei, Palo Alto Networks, SingTel and Telstra were amongst the outstanding companies recognized at the gala event, now in its 14th year.

Mr. Manoj Menon, Senior Partner and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said the ICT awards serve as a benchmark for best practices and outstanding performance by technology firms in Asia-Pacific over the past 12 months.

"Frost & Sullivan hosts the Asia-Pacific ICT Awards annually to celebrate companies that have consistently excelled in their business segments and recognizes their leadership efforts in advancing the sector to the next level. Through our recognition of best-in-class products, companies and individuals, we reaffirm our commitment to innovation and excellence and hope to see more ICT firms continuing to push the boundaries," noted Mr. Menon.

The recipients of the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific ICT Awards were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth, market share and growth in market share, leadership in product innovation, breadth of products and solutions, major customer acquisitions, and business and market strategy, amongst other category-specific criteria.

A team of leading Frost & Sullivan analysts and consultants based in Asia-Pacific were involved in the shortlisting, evaluation and research process, applying the same thorough approach that has been the hallmark of Frost & Sullivan globally.

The findings of the detailed examination are then presented to a panel of independent judges comprising influential personalities, decision makers and thought leaders in Asia-Pacific's ICT industry, who have in themselves pushed the boundaries of innovation and corporate excellence, in deciding the recipients in each award category.

For more details on the 2017 Asia Pacific ICT Awards, please visit http://www.ict-awards.com/or connect with us via social media Twitter,Facebook andLinkedIn, for the latest news and updates. We also invite you to join the conversation using apictawards or FrostAwards.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all 2017 Asia Pacific ICT Award Recipients:

Asia Pacific

AWARD

RECIPIENT

OSS/BSS Vendor of the Year

AMDOCS

Anti-DDoS Vendor of the Year

ARBOR NETWORKS, INC.

Collaboration Services Provider of the Year

ARKADIN CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS

Cloud Video Collaboration Service Provider of the Year

BLUEJEANS NETWORK

Hosted Telephony and UCC Services Platform Provider of the Year

BROADSOFT

Emerging Cyber Security Vendor of the Year

CARBON BLACK

Cyber Security Excellence Award

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Vendor of the Year

CISCO SYSTEMS

Wholesale Colocation Data Center Service Provider of the Year

DIGITAL REALTY

Retail Colocation Data Center Service Provider of the Year

EQUINIX

Telecom CEO of the Year

ERNEST L. CU

Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis Vendor of the Year

FIREEYE

Industrial Augmented Reality Company of the Year

FUJITSU

Customer Contact Platform Vendor of the Year

GENESYS

Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year

GLOBE TELECOM, INC.

Telecom Equipment Vendor of the Year

HUAWEI

Talent Management Solutions Technology Innovation Award

IBM WATSON TALENT

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Vendor of the Year

IBM SECURITY

Cyber Security Analytics Platform Vendor of the Year

IBM SECURITY

Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year

IMPERVA

Telecom Disruptor of the Year

RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED

Enterprise Security Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

LOGRHYTHM

Integrated Biometrics Solutions for Public Safety Leadership Award

NEC CORPORATION

Telco Data Center Service Provider of the Year

NTT COMMNUNICATIONS

UC-as-a-Service Total Solution Provider of the Year

NTT COMMNUNICATIONS

Network Firewall Vendor of the Year

PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Telecom Service Provider of the Year

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK

SSL VPN Vendor of the Year

PULSE SECURE

Talent Management Solutions Enabling Technology Leadership Award

RAMCO SYSTEMS

5G Modern Enabling Technology Leadership

QUALCOMM

Industrial Control Systems Security Vendor of the Year

SASA SOFTWARE

Telecom Group of the Year

SINGTEL

BPM Solutions Provider of the Year

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

Emerging Market Service Provider of the Year

TELENOR MYANMAR

Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year

TELEPERFORMANCE

Telco Cloud Service Provider of the Year

TELSTRA

M2M Service Provider of the Year

TELSTRA

Mobile Service Provider of the Year

TRUE MOVE H UNIVERSAL COMMUNICATION CO LTD

Telecom Mobile Payment Service Provider of the Year

TRUEMONEY

LTE Service Provider of the Year

TRUE MOVE H UNIVERSAL COMMUNICATION CO LTD

Customer Contact Optimization Solutions Vendor of the Year

VERINT SYSTEMS


Country

AWARD

RECIPIENT

Philippines Telecom Service Provider of the Year

GLOBE TELECOM, INC.

Philippines Mobile Service Provider of the Year

GLOBE TELECOM, INC.

Philippines Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year

GLOBE TELECOM, INC.

Myanmar Mobile Service Provider of the Year

TELENOR MYANMAR

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion

Media Contact

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com
Phone: +65.6890.0926


© 2017 PR Newswire