Asia-Pacific's Top ICT Firms commended at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan ICT Awards

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Asia-Pacific's leading ICT firms were announced at Frost & Sullivan's annual ICT Awards held at the Shangri-La hotel in Singapore earlier this evening.
Arkadin, Amdocs, Genesys, Huawei, Palo Alto Networks, SingTel and Telstra were amongst the outstanding companies recognized at the gala event, now in its 14th year.
Mr. Manoj Menon, Senior Partner and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said the ICT awards serve as a benchmark for best practices and outstanding performance by technology firms in Asia-Pacific over the past 12 months.
"Frost & Sullivan hosts the Asia-Pacific ICT Awards annually to celebrate companies that have consistently excelled in their business segments and recognizes their leadership efforts in advancing the sector to the next level. Through our recognition of best-in-class products, companies and individuals, we reaffirm our commitment to innovation and excellence and hope to see more ICT firms continuing to push the boundaries," noted Mr. Menon.
The recipients of the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific ICT Awards were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth, market share and growth in market share, leadership in product innovation, breadth of products and solutions, major customer acquisitions, and business and market strategy, amongst other category-specific criteria.
A team of leading Frost & Sullivan analysts and consultants based in Asia-Pacific were involved in the shortlisting, evaluation and research process, applying the same thorough approach that has been the hallmark of Frost & Sullivan globally.
The findings of the detailed examination are then presented to a panel of independent judges comprising influential personalities, decision makers and thought leaders in Asia-Pacific's ICT industry, who have in themselves pushed the boundaries of innovation and corporate excellence, in deciding the recipients in each award category.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all 2017 Asia Pacific ICT Award Recipients:
Asia Pacific
AWARD
RECIPIENT
OSS/BSS Vendor of the Year
AMDOCS
Anti-DDoS Vendor of the Year
ARBOR NETWORKS, INC.
Collaboration Services Provider of the Year
ARKADIN CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS
Cloud Video Collaboration Service Provider of the Year
BLUEJEANS NETWORK
Hosted Telephony and UCC Services Platform Provider of the Year
BROADSOFT
Emerging Cyber Security Vendor of the Year
CARBON BLACK
Cyber Security Excellence Award
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Vendor of the Year
CISCO SYSTEMS
Wholesale Colocation Data Center Service Provider of the Year
DIGITAL REALTY
Retail Colocation Data Center Service Provider of the Year
EQUINIX
Telecom CEO of the Year
ERNEST L. CU
Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis Vendor of the Year
FIREEYE
Industrial Augmented Reality Company of the Year
FUJITSU
Customer Contact Platform Vendor of the Year
GENESYS
Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year
GLOBE TELECOM, INC.
Telecom Equipment Vendor of the Year
HUAWEI
Talent Management Solutions Technology Innovation Award
IBM WATSON TALENT
Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Vendor of the Year
IBM SECURITY
Cyber Security Analytics Platform Vendor of the Year
IBM SECURITY
Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year
IMPERVA
Telecom Disruptor of the Year
RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED
Enterprise Security Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
LOGRHYTHM
Integrated Biometrics Solutions for Public Safety Leadership Award
NEC CORPORATION
Telco Data Center Service Provider of the Year
NTT COMMNUNICATIONS
UC-as-a-Service Total Solution Provider of the Year
NTT COMMNUNICATIONS
Network Firewall Vendor of the Year
PALO ALTO NETWORKS
Telecom Service Provider of the Year
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK
SSL VPN Vendor of the Year
PULSE SECURE
Talent Management Solutions Enabling Technology Leadership Award
RAMCO SYSTEMS
5G Modern Enabling Technology Leadership
QUALCOMM
Industrial Control Systems Security Vendor of the Year
SASA SOFTWARE
Telecom Group of the Year
SINGTEL
BPM Solutions Provider of the Year
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Emerging Market Service Provider of the Year
TELENOR MYANMAR
Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year
TELEPERFORMANCE
Telco Cloud Service Provider of the Year
TELSTRA
M2M Service Provider of the Year
TELSTRA
Mobile Service Provider of the Year
TRUE MOVE H UNIVERSAL COMMUNICATION CO LTD
Telecom Mobile Payment Service Provider of the Year
TRUEMONEY
LTE Service Provider of the Year
TRUE MOVE H UNIVERSAL COMMUNICATION CO LTD
Customer Contact Optimization Solutions Vendor of the Year
VERINT SYSTEMS
Country
AWARD
RECIPIENT
Philippines Telecom Service Provider of the Year
GLOBE TELECOM, INC.
Philippines Mobile Service Provider of the Year
GLOBE TELECOM, INC.
Philippines Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year
GLOBE TELECOM, INC.
Myanmar Mobile Service Provider of the Year
TELENOR MYANMAR
