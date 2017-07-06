Asia-Pacific's Top ICT Firms commended at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan ICT Awards

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Asia-Pacific's leading ICT firms were announced at Frost & Sullivan's annual ICT Awards held at the Shangri-La hotel in Singapore earlier this evening.

Arkadin, Amdocs, Genesys, Huawei, Palo Alto Networks, SingTel and Telstra were amongst the outstanding companies recognized at the gala event, now in its 14th year.

Mr. Manoj Menon, Senior Partner and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said the ICT awards serve as a benchmark for best practices and outstanding performance by technology firms in Asia-Pacific over the past 12 months.

"Frost & Sullivan hosts the Asia-Pacific ICT Awards annually to celebrate companies that have consistently excelled in their business segments and recognizes their leadership efforts in advancing the sector to the next level. Through our recognition of best-in-class products, companies and individuals, we reaffirm our commitment to innovation and excellence and hope to see more ICT firms continuing to push the boundaries," noted Mr. Menon.

The recipients of the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific ICT Awards were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth, market share and growth in market share, leadership in product innovation, breadth of products and solutions, major customer acquisitions, and business and market strategy, amongst other category-specific criteria.

A team of leading Frost & Sullivan analysts and consultants based in Asia-Pacific were involved in the shortlisting, evaluation and research process, applying the same thorough approach that has been the hallmark of Frost & Sullivan globally.

The findings of the detailed examination are then presented to a panel of independent judges comprising influential personalities, decision makers and thought leaders in Asia-Pacific's ICT industry, who have in themselves pushed the boundaries of innovation and corporate excellence, in deciding the recipients in each award category.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all 2017 Asia Pacific ICT Award Recipients:

Asia Pacific AWARD RECIPIENT OSS/BSS Vendor of the Year AMDOCS Anti-DDoS Vendor of the Year ARBOR NETWORKS, INC. Collaboration Services Provider of the Year ARKADIN CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS Cloud Video Collaboration Service Provider of the Year BLUEJEANS NETWORK Hosted Telephony and UCC Services Platform Provider of the Year BROADSOFT Emerging Cyber Security Vendor of the Year CARBON BLACK Cyber Security Excellence Award CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Vendor of the Year CISCO SYSTEMS Wholesale Colocation Data Center Service Provider of the Year DIGITAL REALTY Retail Colocation Data Center Service Provider of the Year EQUINIX Telecom CEO of the Year ERNEST L. CU Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis Vendor of the Year FIREEYE Industrial Augmented Reality Company of the Year FUJITSU Customer Contact Platform Vendor of the Year GENESYS Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year GLOBE TELECOM, INC. Telecom Equipment Vendor of the Year HUAWEI Talent Management Solutions Technology Innovation Award IBM WATSON TALENT Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Vendor of the Year IBM SECURITY Cyber Security Analytics Platform Vendor of the Year IBM SECURITY Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year IMPERVA Telecom Disruptor of the Year RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED Enterprise Security Product Line Strategy Leadership Award LOGRHYTHM Integrated Biometrics Solutions for Public Safety Leadership Award NEC CORPORATION Telco Data Center Service Provider of the Year NTT COMMNUNICATIONS UC-as-a-Service Total Solution Provider of the Year NTT COMMNUNICATIONS Network Firewall Vendor of the Year PALO ALTO NETWORKS Telecom Service Provider of the Year PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK SSL VPN Vendor of the Year PULSE SECURE Talent Management Solutions Enabling Technology Leadership Award RAMCO SYSTEMS 5G Modern Enabling Technology Leadership QUALCOMM Industrial Control Systems Security Vendor of the Year SASA SOFTWARE Telecom Group of the Year SINGTEL BPM Solutions Provider of the Year TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES Emerging Market Service Provider of the Year TELENOR MYANMAR Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year TELEPERFORMANCE Telco Cloud Service Provider of the Year TELSTRA M2M Service Provider of the Year TELSTRA Mobile Service Provider of the Year TRUE MOVE H UNIVERSAL COMMUNICATION CO LTD Telecom Mobile Payment Service Provider of the Year TRUEMONEY LTE Service Provider of the Year TRUE MOVE H UNIVERSAL COMMUNICATION CO LTD Customer Contact Optimization Solutions Vendor of the Year VERINT SYSTEMS

Country AWARD RECIPIENT Philippines Telecom Service Provider of the Year GLOBE TELECOM, INC. Philippines Mobile Service Provider of the Year GLOBE TELECOM, INC. Philippines Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year GLOBE TELECOM, INC. Myanmar Mobile Service Provider of the Year TELENOR MYANMAR

