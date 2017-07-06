eDevice has been named the winner of the Digital Health Award, as part of Tech Tour's Healthtech Awards 2017, which recognizes the most innovative healthtech companies in Europe. Receipt of the award is a substantial achievement for the French company, which has been leading the connected care market for the past 15 years.

eDevice first introduced its business at the French Tech Tour event in 2001. The Tech Tour Healthtech Award highlights the successful developments of European companies that have reached significant milestones and made important contributions to the healthcare industry since their presentations at prior Tech Tour events.

Founded in 1999, eDevice is the leading provider of connected care solutions and currently connects 600,000 patients to caregivers around the world. Marc Berrebi, Co-Founder of eDevice, declares: "We started sharing our vision of the Internet of Things at the 2001 French Tech Tour and it was a turning point for the company. After a roller coaster start-up adventure, we are extremely proud to be again in front of the best industry experts to receive the Tech Tour Digital Health Award."

eDevice's award follows an impressive list of recognitions for the company, including Frost Sullivan's Best Practices Award 2017, and Red Herring's Top 100 Award 2017.

Past winners of the Tech Tour Healthtech Awards include CeQur, Endosense, EOS Imaging, MindMaze, Occlutech, Sapiens Steering Brain Stimulation, and Sophia Genetics.

About eDevice

eDevice is the leading provider of connected care solutions. For fifteen years, market leaders have relied on eDevice to provide solutions that securely transmit medical data between their patients and their systems, with hundreds of thousands of connected patients to date.

eDevice is the only company able to offer all the necessary components for the deployment of global connectivity solutions in a medical-regulated environment: medical hubs, worldwide cellular services, secure and interoperable cloud infrastructure, data and traffic management portals, medical front-end for patients and care management.

Dedicated to quality, eDevice's solutions are ISO-9001 and ISO-13485 certified and include FDA listed devices.

Through partnerships with technology leaders, the company brings innovative and reliable connectivity solutions to medical device manufacturers and currently connects more than 600,000 patients across the globe.

