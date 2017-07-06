World Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Research Study 2017: Technologies, Markets, and Companies Projections 2016-2026

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring - Technologies, Markets, and Companies" to their offering.

This report deals with therapeutic drug monitoring, a multi-disciplinary clinical specialty, aimed at improving patient care by monitoring drug levels in the blood to individually adjust the dose of drugs for improving outcome.

TDM is viewed as a component of personalized medicine that interacts with several other disciplines including pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenetics. One chapter is devoted to monitoring of drugs of abuse (DoA). Various technologies used for well-known DoA are described.

A section on drug abuse describes methods of detection of performance-enhancing drugs. TDM market is analyzed from 2016 to 2026 according to technologies as well as geographical distribution. Global market for DoA testing was also analyzed from 2016 to 2026 and divided according to the area of application. Unmet needs and strategies for development of markets for TDM are discussed.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Technologies for TDM



3. Drug Monitoring Instruments



4. Applications of TDM



5. Drugs Requiring Monitoring



6. Monitoring of Biological Therapies



7. Monitoring of Drug Abuse



8. Markets for TDM



9. Companies



10. References



Companies Mentioned



- Abbott

- Agilent

- Alfa Wassermann

- AMS Diagnostics

- Awareness Technology

- Beckman Coulter

- Binding Site

- bioMerieux

- Carolina

- Chromsystems

- Cobas®

- EMIT®

- Grifols

- Indiko

- Medica

- Nova Biomedical

- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

- Randox

- Roche

- Siemens

- Thermo Scientific

- Tosoh



