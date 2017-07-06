The Company carried 488 thousand passengers on international flights in June. The number of passengers was up by 11% as compared to June last year. The capacity increase totalled 11% between years. The passenger load factor was 85.4% compared to 83.7% at the same time last year. The number of passengers on domestic and regional flights was 33 thousand in June, increasing by 9% between years. The capacity was increased by 11% compared to June 2016. The load factor was 66.8% increasing by 0.3 percentage points between years. Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 37% between years. Cargo transport increased by 25% year-on-year. The number of sold room nights at our Hotels was up by 5% compared to previous year. The room utilisation was 80.0%, compared to 84.5% in June last year. Last-minute traffic was less than expected together with more group cancellations than last year.



INTERNATIONAL JUN 17 JUN 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 487,665 439,326 11% 1,748,318 1,544,790 13% Load Factor 85.4% 83.7% 1.7 ppt 81.0% 80.5% 0.5 ppt Available Seat KM 1,789.8 1,608.7 11% 6,653.5 5,811.5 14% (ASK'000,000) DOMESTIC AND JUN 17 JUN 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) REGIONAL FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 33,145 30,286 9% 160,528 148,343 8% Load Factor 66.8% 66.5% 0.3 ppt 65.3% 69.0% -3.7 ppt Available Seat KM 21.3 19.2 11% 90.7 78.6 15% (ASK'000,000) CHARTER FLIGHTS JUN 17 JUN 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 100.0% 0.0 ppt 96.2% 96.8% -0.6 ppt Sold Block Hours 2,476 1,808 37% 12,663 11,720 8% CARGO JUN 17 JUN 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Freight Tonne KM 10,773 8,587 25% 54,226 53,068 2% (FTK'000) HOTELS JUN 17 JUN 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available Hotel Room 40,226 36,314 11% 176,433 156,282 13% Nights Sold Hotel Room 32,162 30,669 5% 138,421 121,665 14% Nights Utilisation of Hotel 80.0% 84.5% -4.5 ppt 78.5% 77.8% 0.6 ppt Rooms



