Personal Protective Equipment Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Personal protective equipment market was valued at $40.06 Billion, and is projected to reach $58.34 Billion, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022. Hands & arm protection segment expected to be the largest type segment while Manufacturing anticipated being the largest end-use segment led by Asia Pacific region

Personal protective equipment market expected to grow at CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period

The personal protective equipment market is expected to reach USD 58.34 billion by 2022; at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022. The growth is primarily due to the stringent government regulations regarding the use of personal protective equipment, coupled with the increasing awareness about the importance of work safety. However, increased automation in end-use industries and high price of specialized protective clothing are restraining the growth of the market.

Based on type, the personal protective equipment market is classified into hands & arm protection, protective clothing, foot & leg protection, respiratory protection, eye & face protection, head protection, and others. The hands & arm protection segment is expected to lead the personal protective equipment market during the forecast period, due to its growing use in the manufacturing, healthcare, and construction industries.

Hands & arm protection segment expected to be the largest type segment of the personal protective equipment market

Based on type, the hands & arm protection segment is expected to be the largest type segment of the global personal protective equipment market during 2017 to 2022. Hands & arm protection equipment are the most widely used personal protective equipment due to their widespread applications. Moreover, the rising demand from the construction and manufacturing industries is also fuelling the growth of this segment.

Manufacturing anticipated being the largest end-use industry segment of the personal protective equipment market during the forecast period

In terms of end-use industry, the market is classified into manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, healthcare, transportation, firefighting, food, and others. Construction is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment, due to the increasing consumer spending and new construction projects in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. In addition, the increasing use of personal protective equipment by workers in bridge erection, residential construction, roadway paving, demolitions, and excavations is also driving this end-use industry.

Manufacturing is expected to be the largest end-use industry segment of the personal protective equipment market during 2017 to 2022. The rising demand for personal protective equipment in production of chemicals, electronics, pulp & paper, metal fabrication, steel, wood, and glass is driving this segment. Moreover, developing countries such as India and China are witnessing rapid infrastructure growth. This increases employment in the manufacturing sector, and, in turn, triggers the demand for personal protective equipment in the manufacturing industry.

Asia Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing personal protective equipment market during the forecast period

Based on region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Currently, North America is the largest market for personal protective equipment. The market is largely driven by the increased awareness for safety and regulations that mandate the usage of personal protective equipment in various industries. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2017 to 2022. This growth is attributed to the rapidly growing manufacturing and transportation industries in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing personal protective equipment market. Economic development and substantial investments in industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and construction are fuelling the growth of the personal protective equipment market. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the Asia-Pacific region.

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report: By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 43%, and Tier 3 - 27%, By Designation: C Level - 21%, Director Level - 23%, and Others - 56%, By Region: North America - 37%, Europe - 23%, Asia-Pacific - 26%, and RoW - 14%

Some of the key companies profiled in this report are3M Co. (US), MSA Safety Inc. (US), Ansell Limited (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), E I DuPont de Nemours and Co. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), and Radians, Inc. (US), among others.

Study Coverage about Personal Protective Equipment industry

The report is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region. The major type covered in this report are hands & arm protection, protective clothing, foot & leg protection, respiratory protection, eye & face protection, head protection, and others. The end-use industry includes manufacturing, oil & gas, transportation, construction, healthcare, food, firefighting, and others. The market is also segmented based on regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Benefits of Personal Protective Equipment Market:

This report covers the following studies which will benefit the client- Market segmentation based on type, end-use industry, and region, Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, Porter's Five Forces Analysis with respect to the global personal protective equipment market, Profile of the key players in the global personal protective equipment market.

