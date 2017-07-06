Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal selective soldering equipment marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global selective soldering equipment market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the end-user (networking and communication, consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, and instrumentation, and aerospace and defense) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

"The global selective soldering equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period. The growing demand for the electronics market in APAC is a key factor boosting the market growth," says Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering tools research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global selective soldering equipment market is fragmented with the presence of well-diversified several international, regional, and local vendors. Several local and regional vendors are currently offering application-specific products for different end-users. Though several local vendors have started to emerge in this market, they find it increasingly difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with the increase in technological innovations and M&A in the future.

Top five vendors in the global selective soldering equipment market

Kurtz Ersa

Kurtz Ersa is a technology corporation that has been serving the industry as a supplier of components for the past 235 years. The company operates in three business areas such as electronics production equipment, metal components, and molding machines.

Pillarhouse

Pillarhouse designs and manufactures specialty equipment for coil winding and associated industries. The company used its expertise in this technology to manufacture selective soldering machines in 1994. It continues to be a leading force in the field of selective soldering machines.

RPS Automation

RPS Automation is one of the major manufacturers and providers of selective soldering equipment worldwide that are equipped with various operations for end-user application. The selective soldering machines offered by the company have been installed in more than 550 companies across the globe in various end-user industries such as communication, aerospace, medical device, military, automotive components, and OEM applications.

SEHO Systems

SEHO Systems is a worldwide manufacturer of soldering equipment. The company provides soldering solutions for medical technology, automotive industry, industrial technology, aerospace technology, or power electronics. Most of the leading electronics manufacturers rely on soldering equipment and automation concepts from SEHO Systems.

Vitronics Soltec

Vitronics Soltec specializes in manufacturing and design of mass soldering equipment for the circuit board assembly market. The company offers products such as reflow, wave, and selective soldering markets. The company designs and manufactures equipment in three factories in the US, China, and the Netherlands.

