The use of mobile friendly devices continues to rise as the market for smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices have increased with the advancement in technology. Organizations have identified the benefits of adapting to this latest technology trends and its transforming the way procurement professionals do business.

Procurement market intelligence firm SpendEdge recently examined the advantages and challenges of mobile friendly devices in its blog titled 'Making Your Procurement Strategies Mobile Friendly

SpendEdge observes that, "Organizations have started adopting procurement strategies which includes software that are optimized for computers as well as mobile browsers to keep up with the latest trends thereby facilitating access from every platform. Integration of new technology with old processes helps the procurement professionals in making operations easier, faster and convenient."

Three Benefits of Procurement Mobile Strategies and Solutions

Anywhere, Anytime, Always Mobile procurement solutions allow buyers to work from anywhere, allowing them to make purchases remotely or on the go.

Creating a Competitive Edge with Data Access Top management professionals know that the sourcing function is handicapped without the right data and information, therefore making data access across multiple platforms inevitable for its success.

Enhancing and Expediting Employee Experiences Mobile procurement solutions offer user-friendly interfaces, facilitating easy navigation, thereby enhancing workforce efficiency.

