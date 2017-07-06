

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump said Thursday he thinks Russia interfered in last year's presidential election but argued that 'nobody really knows for sure.'



'I think it very well could be Russia but I think it could very well have been other countries,' Trump said during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda. 'I think a lot of people interfere.'



'I think it was Russia, but I think it was probably other people and/or countries. I see nothing wrong with that statement,' he added. 'Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure.'



Trump compared the intelligence community's assessment that Russia meddled in the election to the claims that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction in the lead-up to the U.S. invasion.



'I remember when I was sitting back listening about Iraq, weapons of mass destruction, how everybody was 100 percent certain that Iraq has weapons of mass destruction,' Trump said. 'Guess what? That led to one big mess. They were wrong and it led to a mess.'



Trump was also highly critical of former President Barack Obama's handling of the alleged Russian interference.



'He did nothing about it. Why did he do nothing about it? He was told it was Russia by the CIA, as I understand it. It was well reported,' Trump said. 'He did nothing about it.'



'They say he choked. I don't think he choked,' he added. 'I think what happens is he thought Hillary Clinton was going to win the election and said, 'Let's not do anything about it.' Had he thought the other way, he would have done something about it.'



