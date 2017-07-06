

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a loss, extending its recent losing skid to 3 sessions. The market steadily declined until the early afternoon, but stabilized in the final hours of trade. Signs of an imminent tightening of the monetary policy reins in Europe and concerns of the tensions in North Korea weighed on investor sentiment.



Traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of the release of tomorrow's widely followed U.S. employment report. Investors were disappointed by today's weaker than expected U.S. private sector employment growth.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.75 percent Thursday and finished at 8,886.95. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.74 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.79 percent.



The weak performance of the pharmaceutical heavyweights pressured the overall market Thursday. Novartis weakened by 1.6 percent and Roche surrendered 1.1 percent. UBS downgraded its rating on shares of Roche to 'Neutral' from 'Buy.'



Shares of Nestlé also finished lower by 0.2 percent.



Aryzta dropped 3.4 percent and Lindt & Sprüngli forfeited 1.9 percent. Richemont declined 2.1 percent, while Givaudan and Lonza lost 1.9 percent each.



ABB slid 0.4 percent after it announced the completion of its takeover of Bernecker + Rainer.



Swiss Re climbed 1.0 percent and Swiss Life added 0.3 percent. Credit Suisse gained 0.4 percent, while Bâloise and Zurich Insurance each rose 0.1 percent.



In the broad market, information technology services firm Kudelski rose 0.9 percent after its unit Conax signed a reseller agreement with ZTE Corp.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX