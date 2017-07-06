Asia Pacific Residential Water Treatment Market Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Residential Water Treatment Market: Asia Pacific 2017" report to their offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market for the Asia Pacific Region(China, South Korea, Japan, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and others) including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023. This report is a combination of all individual country reports located in Asia.



Market Definition by Product:



For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:

Point-of-entry (POE) systems:Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems:Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia ).

). Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems:The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems:FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

Pitcher systems:These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.

Replacement filters:This study also covers replacement filters.

Companies Featured by Country

South Korea:



Cuckoo Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Corporation, Amway, Coway Co., Ltd.,Chungho Nais Co., Ltd., Kyowon L&c Co., Ltd., among others.



Japan:



Duskin Co., Ltd., Amway,Kitz Micro Filter Corporation,Toray Industries, Inc., OSG Corporation,Toto Ltd.,Duskin Co., Ltd.,Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd.,Nihon Trim Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Brita GmbH, among others.



India:



Unilever, Eureka Forbes, Kent RO Systems, Ltd., Luminous Water Technologies (Livpure), OCEO, Bluebird, among others.



Thailand:



Siam Cast Nylon Co., Ltd (Pure),Coway Co., Ltd., The 3M Company, Thiensurat Public Co., Ltd., Amway, Giffarine Skyline Unity Co., Ltd., Mazuma Co. Ltd., Pentair plc, among others.



Malaysia:



Amway,Coway Co., Ltd., Elken Sdn Band, NEP HoldingsBerhad Diamond, Xiaomi, BWT AG, Cuckoo Electronics, The 3M Company, BACFREE, among others.



Taiwan:



Panasonic Corporation, The 3M Company, Pentair plc (Everpure), Taiwan Sakura Corporation (Sakura), Amway, BWT AG, Brita GmbH, Chanson Water Co., Ltd., The Lux Asia Pacific Group, among others.



Hong Kong:



Amway, Panasonic Corporation,NEP HoldingsBerhad Diamond, The 3M Company, Doulton, Coway Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd., among others.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8tchv8/residential_water





