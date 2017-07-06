

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Major Muslim groups in Malaysia and Indonesia are urging Muslims in the country to boycott Starbucks because of the coffee chain's support for LGBT rights.



Leaders from Muhammadiyah, Indonesia's second biggest Muslim organization, also has asked the government to revoke the company's business license. Malaysian group Perkasa has asked its over 500,000 members to stay away from Starbucks coffee shops.



'The ideology, business and view that they support are against our ideology,' Anwar Abbas, Muhammadiyah's head of economic affairs, told AFP.



PT Sari Coffee Indonesia, which holds the license to run the Starbucks chain in Indonesia, said in a statement it was not affiliated with any political or ideological groups.



'We are grateful and proud to have been a part of local communities in Indonesia for 15 years, always maintaining the deepest respect for, and adherence to, Indonesia's local laws, culture and beliefs,' said Fetty Kwartati, a director at PT MAP Boga Adiperkasa, the parent company of PT Sari Coffee Indonesia.



