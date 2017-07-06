South Korea Residential Water Treatment Market Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Residential Water Treatment Market: South Korea 2017" report to their offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market for South Koreaincluding market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023.
Market Definition by Product:
- Point-of-entry (POE) systems:Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.
- Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems:Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).
- Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems:The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.
- Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems:FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.
- Pitcher systems:These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.
- Replacement filters:This study also covers replacement filters.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Definitions/Acronyms
II. Asia Pacific: Executive Summary
- Revenues - Asia Pacific
- Market Measurements
- CAGR
- Technology by Revenue
- Bubble Map Based on Popular Trends
III. South Korea Residential Water Treatment Market
- Market Measurements
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Quotes on Market Restraints and Drivers
- Pricing Trends
- Quotes on Market Trends
- Market Trends
VII. Market Data
- Total Residential Water Treatment Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
- Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
- Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Market Share by Revenues
Companies Mentioned
- Amway
- Chungho Nais Co., Ltd.
- Coway Co., Ltd.
- Cuckoo Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Kyowon L&c Co., Ltd
- LG Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/86kswm/residential_water
