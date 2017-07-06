Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract between GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) and Oddo Corporate Finance, as of June 30, 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

38,462 GenSight Biologics shares

31,098.55

As of December 31, 2016, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

18,739 GenSight Biologics shares

151,170.13

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics for retinitis pigmentosa, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from severe degenerative retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible low vision and legal blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

