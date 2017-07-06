INRIX And APCOA Partner To Provide The Most Comprehensive Parking Data In Europe

Landmark deal means INRIX and APCOA customers will benefit from the most comprehensive static and dynamic parking data in Europe

KIRKLAND, Washington and STUTTGART, Germany, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --INRIX, Inc., the world leader in connected car services and movement analytics, and APCOA Parking Group, the largest European parking operator, today announced a major new partnership to exchange parking information. This new deal strengthens INRIX's parking offering and means its customers, who already benefit from the world's largest parking database, will also have access to APCOA's comprehensive parking data for Europe.

The deal with APCOA is the only one of its kind in Europe and will provide INRIX with access to information from 1.4 million parking spaces at over 9,000 locations in 13 countries. This will feed into the INRIX Off-Street Parking service, enhancing this offering beyond any competing service to give European drivers the best possible parking experience. Existing INRIX customers will have their data updated with the additional information, and new customers will have the enhanced data available from launch, enabling all partners with the ability totackle one of the biggest problems in mobility.

"Parking remains a key issue for drivers and cities across the globe and is a major cause of traffic congestion. We have seen lots of innovation in navigation but finding parking at your destination is a problem that still needs solving," said Alex Israel, General Manager and Vice President, Parking, INRIX. "This deal is a first in Europe and access to APCOA's parking information enables INRIX to provide automakers with the most comprehensive solution available, helping to address the growing challenge of parking in cities by allowing drivers to navigate to available spaces quickly and conveniently."

Through the seamless integration of data from the INRIX Parking database of 100,000 locations across 8,700 cities in more than 100 countries, drivers in Europe who rely on APCOA's services and applications will benefit from enhanced parking information and an increased level of convenience. As a result, APCOA intends to improve the quality of its consumer relationships substantially.

"This deal marks a turning point in the parking, automotive and mobility industries," said Philippe Op de Beeck, CEO, APCOA Parking Group. "We have joined forces with INRIX to enhance our digital services and improve the search for parking, which ultimately helps cities, the environment and of course drivers. Big data is set to have an increasing impact on the automotive and parking management industries, and this partnership will enable us to make parking more user-friendly and accessible for our customers."

This announcement builds on momentum for INRIX in the parking space such as the launch of INRIX Off-Street Parking in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Mercedes-Benz joins a growing list of automaker customers who benefit from INRIX Parking services, including BMW, Lexus, and Toyota.

INRIX launched the industry's first dynamic off-street parking service in 2013, followed by the first integrated on-street parking solution in June 2015. In August 2015, INRIX acquired ParkMe, a leader in parking location, availability and reservations worldwide. The company was recognized by leading automotive research firm SBD for its comprehensive and accurate parking data in the U.S. and Europe.

About INRIX

INRIX is the global leader in connected car services and transportation analytics. Leveraging big data and the cloud, INRIX delivers comprehensive services and solutions to help move people, cities and businesses forward. Our partners are automakers, governments, mobile operators, developers, advertisers, as well as enterprises large and small.

INRIX Parking

INRIX Parking provides the world's largest parking database with more than 35 million spaces in 100,000 locations spanning 8,700 cities in more than 100 countries. Addressing a key customer need, dynamic occupancy information is also available for nearly 20,000 lots spanning more than 2,000 cities in 67 countries.Additionally, the patented INRIX On-Street Parking service leverages machine learning to deliver ground-truth tested dynamic occupancy predictions in nearly 40 cities globally, covering more than 200,000 individual street segments. INRIX is the preferred provider of parking information and services to leading automakers and app providers such as BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Microsoft Bing and Waze, as well as transportation agencies and drivers around the world.

About APCOA Parking Group

APCOA Parking Group is the leading full-service parking management company in Europe. The company has over 45 years of experience and expertise in 13 European countries and an extensive portfolio of clients. More than 30 European airports have entrusted APCOA with the management of their parking facilities.

APCOA Parking Group manages more than 1.4 million individual parking spaces. In doing so, APCOA uses its international experience to deliver future-oriented and innovative parking services to customers and property owners at over 9,000 locations. The company's 4,600 employees contribute international know-how and local expertise, and deliver new business and customized technical solutions. The Group's headquarters and German office are located in Stuttgart, Germany. www.apcoa.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514766/INRIX_Logo.jpg