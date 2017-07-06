

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is down against its major European rivals Thursday afternoon and has pared its early gains against the Japanese Yen. Traders were disappointed by the weaker than expected growth in private sector employment this morning, ahead of tomorrow's June jobs report.



Employment in the U.S. private sector rose by less than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday. ADP said private sector employment climbed by 158,000 jobs in June after jumping by a revised 230,000 jobs in May.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the addition of 253,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



A day before the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 1st.



The report said initial jobless claims edged up to 248,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 244,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 243,000.



With exports rising and imports falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing that the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of May. The report said the trade deficit narrowed to $46.5 billion in May from $47.6 billion in April. Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $46.2 billion.



Activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at an accelerated rate in the month of June, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report on Thursday. The ISM said its non-manufacturing index rose to 57.4 in June from 56.9 in May, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 56.5.



European Central Bank policymakers agreed that there was a need to maintain caution in communication as underlying inflation was still subdued and substantial monetary policy stimulus was necessary to support the ongoing euro area recovery, minutes of the June 7-8 policy session held in Tallinn, Estonia, showed Thursday.



'It was cautioned that even small and incremental changes in the communication could be misperceived as signalling a more fundamental change in policy direction,' the minutes, which the ECB calls 'account', said.



'This could trigger unwarranted movements in financial conditions, which could put the prospects of a sustained adjustment of inflation at risk.'



While vanishing tail risks justified the dropping of the downward bias on interest rates, the move 'only signaled that, given the current outlook and risk assessment, from the present perspective a further rate reduction had become unlikely,' the minutes said.



Policymakers also agreed that removing the policy rate bias could support confidence in the strength of the euro area recovery.



An argument to remove the easing bias on asset purchases was also raised in the June policy session, given the improved economic situation, the minutes revealed.



'However, it was cautioned that prudence remained warranted, as the economic expansion had yet to translate into stronger inflation dynamics, and a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation towards the Governing Council's inflation aim could not yet be confirmed,' the minutes said.



'The assessment of the prospects for a sustained adjustment argued for patience, as the inflation outlook remained vulnerable to a premature tightening of the monetary policy stance.'



The dollar has dropped to a 3-day low of $1.1415 against the Euro Thursday, from an early high of $1.1329.



Germany's factory orders recovered in May driven by a rebound in foreign demand, but the pace of overall growth was weaker than economists' expectations. Factory orders grew 1 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a revised 2.2 percent fall in the previous month, data from Destatis showed Thursday. Orders were forecast to climb 1.9 percent.



Germany's construction activity maintained strong growth momentum in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 55.1 in June from 55.3 in May.



The buck has fallen to around $1.2960 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from a high of $1.2918 this morning.



The greenback reached an early high of $1.113.469 against the Japanese Yen Thursday, but has since eased back to around Y113.290.



