The research study by Technavio on the global industrial rackmount PC market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (1U and 2U industrial rackmount PCs and more than 2U industrial rackmount PCs), end-user (industrial, telecom and Datacom, and building automation), and geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

"The global industrial rackmount PC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period. The growing need for data management and processing is one of the key factors driving the growth of the marketsays Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global industrial rackmount PC market is moderately concentrated with few established players in the market, including Advantech, Beckhoff, Broadax Systems, Kontron, and Siemens. These five companies occupy over 45% of the market, with the rest of the market occupied by a large number of small and medium sized vendors.

As the switching costs for end-users are low for the rackmount PCs, the customer relationship management has become the key strategy for many market players to retain the market share. The established market players in the global industrial rackmount PC market are unswervingly interacting with their customers and building brand equity by offering customized solutions to them.

Top five vendors in the global industrial rackmount PC market

Advantech

Advantech is a leading manufacturer of embedded computing boards, industrial automation products, industrial computers, applied computers, and industrial monitors. Its industrial rackmount PCs are designed with a high-performance platform, compact chassis, and comprehensive functionality.

Beckhoff

Beckhoff is a leading manufacturer of industrial PCs, I/O components, fieldbus components, drive technology, and automation software. The company has expertise in customized industrial computers that serve across broad industrial applications. These computers, based on open standard, are incorporated into rugged housing for demanding environments.

Broadax Systems

Broadax Systems is a pioneer in manufacturing portable computers, specifically for transportable PCs with integrated displays. After getting the expertise in manufacturing portable computers, it expanded its business line into rackmount, rackmount servers, panel PC and embedded PC that serves business, research, and industrial applications.

Kontron

Kontron provides open automation systems based on PC control technology. The company provides embedded computer technology and solutions that include industrial PCs (box PCs, panel PCs, and rackmount PCs), I/O and fieldbus components, drive technology, and automation software. These industrial rackmount PCs are based on open standards and incorporate rugged housing allowing them to be used in harsh environments.

Siemens

Siemens has in-depth expertise in the field of automation, electrification, and digitization. Its digital factory designs and sells embedded computers and industrial PCs including industrial rackmount PCs that are in demand across various industries, such as automotive, oil and gas, power, brewing, CPG, chemicals, food and beverage, and others.

