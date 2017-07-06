sprite-preloader
06.07.2017
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Roche Holding AG Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2017 (RHHBY)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY) who purchased shares between March 2, 2017 and June 5, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) the combination of Perjeta and Herceptin is only marginally more effective than Herceptin alone in preventing breast cancer; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about Roche Holding AG's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until August 7, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/roche-holding-ag?wire=31.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


