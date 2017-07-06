Global M-Commerce Market 2017-2021: Which Devices do Online Buyers Prefer to Use For Shopping And How do These Preferences Differ by Country

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

M-Commerce's share of global online retail forecasted to exceed 50% by 2021.



As of 2016, mobile sales accounted for a double-digit share of B2C E-Commerce sales globally and are forecasted to surpass 50% by 2021, this report underlines. In specific countries like China, South Korea, and India, M-Commerce's share already exceeds one-half and continues growing. These countries also had the largest share of digital users who completed purchases through apps, a trend gaining traction worldwide. In Asia, North America, and Europe, apps were also more preferred than mobile browsers. In an effort to contend with this demand, a hefty double-digit share of the world's leading retailers will invest towards developing more apps this year.



Consumer surveys cited in this report reveal that clothes, electronics, books and games made up the leading product categories purchased via mobile. Mobile shoppers were motivated to make purchases due to convenience and the fact that they can do online shopping from anywhere. Mexico provides an example where two in three mobile shoppers preferred mobile devices because shopping apps saved time.



Despite its wide success, M-Commerce is still seeing certain obstacles. The report showcases how in a country like France, nearly half of shoppers stated that personal data security is a major concern in mobile buying, and in the USA, where secure access was digital buyers' leading issue when accessing shopping apps. In addition, the complication of mobile website usability still exists as admitted by nearly one in three digital shoppers in various markets across the globe, including Russia, South Africa, Brazil, Singapore and Switzerland.



Questions Answered in this Report:



- What was the size of M-Commerce sales in various countries in 2016?

- How high is the M-Commerce share of global online retail sales predicted to get in 2021?

- Which devices do online buyers prefer to use for shopping and how do these preferences differ by country?

- What are the top product categories purchased on mobile?

- What are the main drivers and barriers in global M-Commerce?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments



3. Asia-Pacific



4. Europe



5. North America



6. Latin America



7. Middle East & Africa



