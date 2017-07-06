

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Thursday announced its plan to spend $120 million to expand its Augusta Soluble Plant, a decision spurred by 'growth and consumer demand.'



The expansion will nearly double the size of the operation and create up to 100 new jobs at the Georgia facility in the year after construction is completed, the company said in a statement.



The expansion will add 140,000 square feet to the current 180,000-square-foot plant and is expected to be completed in fall 2019.



The plant currently employs 185 people and opened in July 2012.



'Because of the technical nature of our business here, we have recruited heavily for automation specialists, operators, mechanics and technicians,' said Filipowski. 'Generally, the folks coming out of the service have some or all of those experiences.'



Early this year, Starbucks announced that it has reached its goal to hire 10,000 service members, veterans and military spouses by 2018. The company announced a new target of 25,000 by 2025.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX