Major ICT Conferences By BICSI To Take Place In Toronto

TAMPA, Florida, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community, has identified Toronto in Ontario, Canada, as the location for its 2019 and 2021 BICSI Conference & Exhibition. BICSI is known for its spectacular conferences around the world, leading the ICT world with groundbreaking information about the hottest topics in the industry and providing an excellent product exhibition for all ICT professionals.



2019 BICSI Canadian Conference & Exhibition; April 8-11, 2019 , Toronto Congress Centre

2021 BICSI Canadian Conference & Exhibition; April 19-22, 2021 , Toronto Congress Centre

The headquarters hotel for both conferences will be the Delta Hotels by Marriott, Toronto Airport & Conference Centre.



"We chose Toronto as the location for our largest ICT show in Canada, because of its unique benefits as Canada's largest city and the fourth largest city in North America, with a diverse and global population. It is also a global center and capital city for business and finance, and we expect that the BICSI conference attendees will thoroughly enjoy their experience here at the most livable and competitive cities in the world," said BICSI President Brian Ensign, RCDD, NTS, OSP, RTPM, CSI.



ICT professionals from all over the world will gather at the venue for pre-conference seminars, technical sessions and exhibits. The Exhibit Hall will host vendor presentations and networking opportunities. The conference sessions will feature engaging presentations from industry experts on the hottest topics of the ICT community. Attendees will walk away with valuable information to apply at their jobs, and new connections to bring back to their businesses.



For more information about BICSI's upcoming conferences, please visit www.bicsi.org.

Toronto Congress Centre: http://www.torontocongresscentre.com/about-us/

Delta Hotels by Marriott, Toronto Airport & Conference Centre: http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/yyzda-delta-hotels-toronto-airport-and-conference-centre/

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community. ICT covers the spectrum of voice, data, electronic safety & security, project management and audio & video technologies. It encompasses the design, integration and installation of pathways, spaces, optical fiber- and copper-based distribution systems, wireless-based systems and infrastructure that supports the transportation of information and associated signaling between and among communications and information gathering devices.

BICSI provides information, education and knowledge assessment for individuals and companies in the ITS industry. We serve more than 23,000 ICT professionals, including designers, installers and technicians. These individuals provide the fundamental infrastructure for telecommunications, audio/video, life safety and automation systems. Through courses, conferences, publications and professional registration programs, BICSI staff and volunteers assist ICT professionals in delivering critical products and services, and offer opportunities for continual improvement and enhanced professional stature.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.