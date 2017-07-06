Due to tightening budget constraints and recent innovations in the healthcare sector, many industries are relying on market access to increase the availability of products to the patient population. Through market access, patients can get timely and seamless access to medical devices at an affordable price.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706006030/en/

Infiniti Research offers numerous healthcare market intelligence solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A global healthcare consulting company recently approached Infiniti Research to help them understand the healthcare market access landscape in the Middle East, South East Asia, and African regions. Infiniti's goal was to identify key trends, potential drivers, and challenges to create an effective corporate strategy. A shortlist of key competitors and the potential stakeholders in the market was also provided.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-access-landscape-assessment

The market assessment comprised of extensive primary research including interviews and discussions with leading market stakeholders, business executives, consultants, researchers, analysts, and key opinion leaders. As a part of the secondary research, Infiniti's analysts collected information from proprietary databases such as company publications, relevant websites, and industry forums.

This study provides insights such as:

Current healthcare infrastructure and forecast over the next 5-10 years

Assessment of overall market size and target regions

Identifying potential clients in the market and how to tap relevant market access opportunities

Identifying the key competitors and their service offerings in the market

Have questions about this study? Request more information on this report

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706006030/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

http://www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us