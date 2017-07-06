Technavio analysts forecast the global motorcycle hill hold control system marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 25% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global motorcycle hill hold control system (HHCS) market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on key geographies, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. The Americas are the dominant market in the global motorcycle HHCS market with a market share of around 50% in 2016. The high adoption by the Americas is attributed to the high penetration of heavyweight motorcycles.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global motorcycle hill hold control system market:

Increasing implementation of ADAS in motorcycles

Growing adoption of safety systems due to sudden braking and need for safety

Rise in growth of touring heavyweight motorcycles segment

Increasing implementation of ADAS in motorcycles

Hill hold control systems are currently offered as a standard fitment in various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The technological advances and expansion of ADAS ecology are encouraging its adoption in all vehicles, which will directly impact the adoption of HHCS. ADAS is widely preferred by the four-wheeler segment and is slowly gaining traction in the motorcycle segment owing to the greater risks faced by motorcycle riders on the road.

"Many big markets such as Europe and India are expected to introduce a legislation push for anti-braking systems, which will push the adoption of hill hold control systems in motorcycles. Hence, the adoption of anti-braking systems will be a crucial driver for the hill hold control systems marketsays Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

Growing adoption of safety systems due to sudden braking and need for safety

Motorcycles are relatively less stable than three-wheeled or four-wheeled automobiles, making them more prone to safety issues. The stability issues trigger the need for devices such as anti-braking system (ABS) and traction control system (TCS) that will allow the rider to remain stable during such events.

Safety systems, like ABS and TCS, prevent skidding of wheels by constantly comparing the individual wheel speeds with speeds that are predicted by the system. The growing adoption of ABS and TCS due to regulatory measures can increase the market penetration of HHCS. For instance, Ducati's heavyweight motorcycles have HHCS as standard fitment, and the company is enhancing the technology in this segment.

Rise in growth of touring heavyweight motorcycles segment

The increasing adoption of HHCS in touring motorcycles is a key factor boosting the market growth since ADAS technologies are becoming a standard fitment in the touring motorcycle segment. For instance, all touring motorcycles of Harley-Davidson have been equipped with ABS since 2008, and all BMW Motorrad motorcycles have been equipped with TCS since 2012.

"Touring motorcycles have a high penetration in regions like North America and Europe. The high penetration of touring motorcycles will push the demand for hill hold control systems in these regions during the forecast periodsays Amey.

