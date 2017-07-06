LA VERGNE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- HUSQVARNA VIKING®, a global leader in the sewing industry, has launched the HUSQVARNA VIKING® QuickDesign™ App -- a free application available for download on any iOS or Android device that allows embroiderers to quickly and easily transform photos taken on smartphones or tablets into custom, black-and-white embroidery designs. The app is designed to be a fun and creative tool for the brand's loyal users.

Available exclusively for owners of the top-of-the-line HUSQVARNA VIKING® Designer EPIC™ sewing and embroidery machine, the QuickDesign™ App demonstrates the brand's continued dedication to integrated connectivity, smart technology and thoughtful design. The QuickDesign™ App enables users to get a simple, digitized embroidery design using a camera on a smartphone or tablet. The app was developed for use with mySewnet™, the industry's first cloud-based storage system embedded in the Designer EPIC™ sewing machine. With the mySewnet™ cloud storage, sewists can store, access and synchronize designs created from the QuickDesign™ App using a mobile device and connecting through WiFi.

To create custom embroidery designs, embroiderers simply:

1. Download the HUSQVARNA VIKING® QuickDesign™ App on any smartphone or tablet.

2. Take or upload a photo using the HUSQVARNA VIKING® QuickDesign™ App.

3. Customize designs with filters and/or erase portions of the image.

4. Save the newly-created embroidery design to a mySewnet™ account (available to HUSQVARNA VIKING® Designer EPIC™ sewing and embroidery machine owners).

5. Synchronize the design on a HUSQVARNA VIKING® Designer EPIC™ sewing and embroidery machine.

6. Stitch out the one-of-a-kind design.

"HUSQVARNA VIKING® is continuously innovating to enhance connectivity and improve the sewing experience for users," said Bob Carlson, Chief Marketing Officer, SVP Worldwide, home of the HUSQVARNA VIKING® brand. "The all-new QuickDesign™ App gives embroiderers the unique opportunity to capture and create their everyday inspirations -- like a name, a flower, a pet or a loved one -- from the palm of their hand."

The QuickDesign™ App is equipped with the following special features that allow embroiderers to unleash their creativity and personalize their designs:

Seamless integration with mySewnet™: Seamlessly upload, sync and save designs from a smartphone to a HUSQVARNA VIKING® Designer EPIC™ sewing and embroidery machine using mySewnet™ cloud storage.

Four Filters: Choose from four filters for exciting and unique embroidery effects. Each filter has various design sizes to produce the stitch that works best for the sewist.

Edit with Ease: Edit, crop and erase unnecessary or unwanted aspects of the image. Don't worry, edits are reversible!

Invert and Adjust Black-and-White Images: Invert black-and-white images to bring out different features, and adjust black-and-white areas with an easy-to-use slider.

Front and Back Camera Options: Toggle between the front and back camera to take photos from every angle.

Built-in User Guide: Learn how to navigate and operate the app to optimize results.

The HUSQVARNA VIKING® QuickDesign™ App is available for free download on any iOS or Android device. The app works exclusively with the top-of-the-line HUSQVARNA VIKING® Designer EPIC™ machine. For more details on the HUSQVARNA VIKING® Designer EPIC™ sewing and embroidery machine and to find an authorized PFAFF® dealer near you, visit www.husqvarnaviking.com/epic.

ABOUT HUSQVARNA VIKING®

HUSQVARNA VIKING® premium sewing machines have been produced using world-renowned Swedish engineering since 1872 and have been bringing new sewing innovations to the marketplace for 145 years. That tradition of renowned craftsmanship continues today with a commitment to sewing innovation and thoughtfully-created machines made for the enthusiast sewer. HUSQVARNA VIKING® sewing machines help sewers transition to the next skill level by providing sewing enthusiasts with unlimited options that will keep them sewing for a lifetime. Visit www.husqvarnaviking.com for more information on HUSQVARNA VIKING® products and retailers.

