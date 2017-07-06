Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal protective packaging systems marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global protective packaging systems market from 2017-2021.

The research study by Technavio on the global protective packaging systems market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (bubble wrap, paper cushioning, and foam packaging) and geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

"The global protective packaging systems market is projected to grow to USD 8,810 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period. The rising demand for flexible protective packaging is one of the key factors driving the market growth," says Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global protective packaging systems market is highly competitive with few established players and many regional players. Storopack, Automated Packaging Systems, Polyair, Ranpak, and Sealed Air are the major vendors of the market and Pregis Packaging Systems, 3G Packaging, and Koch are some of the other prominent vendors. The regional players are overcrowded in APAC countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. This fragmented regional market becomes the threat for established players since regional players offer machinery with the rational quality of raw material at reasonable price.

Regional regulatory restrictions and constraints for sustainable packaging will affect the demand for certain protective packaging machineries such as foam packaging and EPS packaging. This, in turn, will encourage protective packaging systems vendors to provide alternate machinery that fabricates sustainable packaging materials.

Top five vendors in the global protective packaging systems market

Storopack

Storopack is a German-based protective packaging machinery manufacturer. It has been offering various product ranges of protective packaging. It has two business divisions under protective packaging.

Automated Packaging Systems

Automated Packaging Systems is a US-based company. It manufactures flexible bag packaging equipment. It is an original developer of Autobag, a pre-opened bagging machine. It continued its innovation with the development of SidePouch and AirPouch machinery.

Polyair

Polyair is a leading player in the North American protective packaging systems market. It offers a complete range of products for protective packaging such as bubble wraps, foams, mailers, and integrated packaging systems.

Ranpak

Ranpak produces protective packaging materials and systems. It provides products for applications including void-filling, cushioning, blocking and bracing, and wrapping.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air has more than 25,000 employees serving more than 200 locations worldwide. It provides various packaging solutions and packaging systems. It is known for its brands such as Cryovac food packaging, Bubble wrap cushioning, and Diversey cleaning and hygiene.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

