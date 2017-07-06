Brooks Life Science Systems Announces Expansion of North America Sample Management Services with the Acquisition of Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc.

Brooks Life Science Systems continues to grow their leadership in comprehensive sample lifecycle management solutions through strategic acquisitions and global footprint expansion of biorepository services.

CHELMSFORD, Massachusetts, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Brooks Automation, Inc. announced today that it has acquired Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc. (PBMMI) a premier service provider of storage and cold-chain logistics for biological sample materials which is headquartered in Torrance, California. The acquisition includes the operations of the PBMMI wholly owned affiliate Novare, LLC based in the Bronx, New York.

The PBMMI acquisition is the latest addition to the growing portfolio of Brooks' Life Sciences products and services adding significant customer relationships, geographic expansion, and enhanced ability to provide transport and relocation services to customers coast-to-coast across the United States.

PBMMI has been in business for nearly 20 years, operates sample storage locations in California and New York, and enables more than 250 biotech, pharma, clinical and research customers with regulatory-compliant sample storage, transportation, and cold-chain sample management services. PBMMI offers customers high-quality, offsite sample collection and freezer storage in close proximity to their operations, enabling them to optimize research facility space and reduce costs.

"PBMMI is an excellent addition to our BioStorage services as it significantly expands our network of comprehensive sample management services," said Dusty Tenney, president of Brooks Life Science Systems. "The addition of PBMMI underscores our commitment to providing scalable and cost-effective services so that customers can invest their time and resources on new medical therapies and treatments."



PBMMI has dedicated sample freezer transport infrastructure and relocation teams that provide safe logistics management and transport of biologicals at any temperature to any location within the United States. Through this acquisition, Brooks Life Science Systems expands its ability to support the relocation of freezers and samples from or between academic, biopharma, central laboratories, hospitals and biobanks.

Welcoming the acquisition, Michael Lebbin, CEO and president of PBMMI said, "We are excited to join Brooks Life Science Systems. PBMMI was built with the same strategic goal in mind - providing comprehensive, regulatory-compliant biological sample storage and transport solutions for customers."

Brooks Life Science Systems offers a broad portfolio of comprehensive sample lifecycle management solutions including innovative consumables and instruments, sample cryopreservation products, genomic bioprocessing and cell-based lab services, automated storage products, biorepository storage services, sample transport and relocation services and integrated informatics technology solutions.

About Brooks Life Science Systems:

Brooks Life Science Systems is a division of Brooks Automation, a leading worldwide provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences. Our company provides comprehensive sample lifecycle management solutions including sample automation, cryogenics, consumables, compound and biological storage and flexible onsite or offsite sample storage models. With an expert team of sample management consultants, we deliver the highest quality management of research samples utilizing our industry-leading automation and cold-chain products, temperature-controlled storage facilities and global logistics services. Our products, services and technology solutions support hundreds of bioscience customers around the world including the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies. Visit us at www.brooks.com.

About PBMMI:

Founded in 2000 to assist the Life Sciences industry, Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc. (PBMMI) is based in Southern California and provides frozen biomaterial storage and transportation services. A Division of PBMMI, Pacific BioStorage has repositories in New York, NY, Fresno, CA, and Los Angeles, CA. Biomaterial, freezer and laboratory transport services are provided by Pacific Scientific Transport, a Division of PBMMI. Laboratory supplies and equipment, and equipment service.

