

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Thursday, trimming yesterday's big losses amid a surprisingly large drop in U.S. oil stockpiles.



Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that domestic crude supplies dropped by 6.3 million barrels last week. Gasoline stockpiles also fell.



WTI light sweet crude oil gained 39 cents to $45.52 a barrel, after dropping more than 4 percent in the previous session.



Today's gains were tempered by a note from Morgan Stanley analysts warning the U.S. must cut supplies to keep oil prices stable.



'If OPEC doesn't balance the market, the oil price will have to force it somewhere else, most likely in U.S. shale. For a chance of a balanced market in 2018, the U.S. rig count can no longer grow and possibly needs to contract ~150 rigs. Given current break-evens, this requires WTI between $46-50,' the Morgan Stanley analysts said in the report.



They downgraded their 2017 forecasts for oil prices, calling for $48 a barrel at the end of the year.



Employment in the U.S. private sector rose by less than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 158,000 jobs in June after jumping by a revised 230,000 jobs in May.



Activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at an accelerated rate in the month of June, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report on Thursday.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index rose to 57.4 in June from 56.9 in May, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 56.5.



