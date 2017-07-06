According to recent figures obtained by BizVibe, global beef exports totalled 9.439 million tonnes in 2016. Brazil and India were the two largest exporters of beef in the world, while Australia and the United States followed behind. Together, the top four beef producing countries exported more than 1 million metric tonnes of beef in 2016, representing about 66% of the world's total beef exports that year.

BizVibe is home to over 254,500 food and beverage companies around the world. In a recent article titled Top 20 World's Largest Beef Exporters, BizVibe takes a look at some of the largest beef exporting countries in the world. Here are the world's top beef exporters by volume of beef exports in tonnes:

World's largest beef exporters

Brazil 1,850,000 India 1,850,000 Australia 1,385,000 U.S. 1,120,000 New Zealand 580,000 Canada 430,000 Paraguay 390,000 Uruguay 385,000 EU 330,000 Mexico 255,000

Read the entire list of Top 20 World's Largest Beef Exporters, to see the total beef export volume and the share of world exports from each of these countries

