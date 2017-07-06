DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global disposable blood bag market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Disposable Blood Bag Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for tender-based procurement. The increasing demand for blood transfusion is forcing blood banks to scale up their potential in terms of storage capacity, packaging, and transportation of blood to the point of requirement and maintaining inventories in blood banks. Blood banks maintain the standards of storing, preserving, and transporting blood using suitable products such as blood bags, blood storage units, and blood bank refrigerators. As blood bags are disposable, they are procured in bulk frequently.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising number of hospitals and blood banks. The number and capability to provide specific services of healthcare providers such as diagnostics centers and clinics, hospitals, patient care centers, and blood banks are increasing. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, medical emergencies, and disease outbreaks due to the growing population is also supporting the expansion of hospitals and patient care centers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is low availability of blood storage/transfusion facilities in rural markets. Rural areas exhibit a low demand for healthcare facilities and services due to low disposable income. Less developed healthcare ecosystems offer limited access to healthcare facilities for patients.



Key vendors



AdvacarePharma

Fresenius Kabi

Grifols

Poly Medicure

Other prominent vendors



Haemonetics Corporation

HLL Lifecare

Macopharma

Neomedic

Span Healthcare

SURU International

TERUMO PENPOL

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Geographical segmentation



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



