DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Disposable Blood Bag Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global disposable blood bag market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Disposable Blood Bag Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for tender-based procurement. The increasing demand for blood transfusion is forcing blood banks to scale up their potential in terms of storage capacity, packaging, and transportation of blood to the point of requirement and maintaining inventories in blood banks. Blood banks maintain the standards of storing, preserving, and transporting blood using suitable products such as blood bags, blood storage units, and blood bank refrigerators. As blood bags are disposable, they are procured in bulk frequently.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising number of hospitals and blood banks. The number and capability to provide specific services of healthcare providers such as diagnostics centers and clinics, hospitals, patient care centers, and blood banks are increasing. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, medical emergencies, and disease outbreaks due to the growing population is also supporting the expansion of hospitals and patient care centers.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is low availability of blood storage/transfusion facilities in rural markets. Rural areas exhibit a low demand for healthcare facilities and services due to low disposable income. Less developed healthcare ecosystems offer limited access to healthcare facilities for patients.
Key vendors
- AdvacarePharma
- Fresenius Kabi
- Grifols
- Poly Medicure
Other prominent vendors
- Haemonetics Corporation
- HLL Lifecare
- Macopharma
- Neomedic
- Span Healthcare
- SURU International
- TERUMO PENPOL
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Geographical segmentation
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v2jlqh/global_disposable
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716