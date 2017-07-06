Technavio's latest report on the global tin marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706006023/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global tin market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global tin market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on application, including soldering, tin chemicals, tinplate, lead acid batteries, and copper alloys.

Tin is widely used as a metal form or alloy with other metals in several industries such as electronics, automobile, and food and beverage packaging. Technavio analysts forecast the global tin market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 1% over the forecast period. The growing demand for canned foods and beverages is a key factor driving the market growth.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global tin market according to Technavio chemicals and materialsresearch analysts are:

Shifting focus towards recycling of tin

Perspective growth in the solar energy industry

Increasing application base

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Shifting focus towards recycling of tin

"Tin has various beneficial as well as hazardous properties, which makes its disposal and recycling a top priority. To overcome the disposal challenges, companies have started recycling and reusing tin products, especially tin cans, scrap, and residue from tin manufacturingsays Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

Recycling is done either in-house or through external scrap-processing companies. Metals are recyclable materials because of their intrinsic properties and economic value. Recycling tin products will reduce emissions, improve resource productivity and waste disposal, and save up to 76% of the energy that is used to make them.

Perspective growth in the solar energy industry

The global solar energy industry is showcasing impressive growth due to factors such as the increasing need for affordable power. Perovskite solar cell is a type of solar cell that uses lead to convert sunlight directly into electricity and is rapidly emerging as an energy-efficient option. However, the toxic nature of the commonly used lead is leading to its substitution with tin, which is a cleaner alternative to produce solar power at a cheaper rate.

Companies such as Tinsolar offer solar water heaters, solar petrol pumps, and solar fencing which are made up of tin. The solar cells energy market is expected to flourish in the future and reach an equivalent to nuclear power, thereby ensuring a constant demand for the global tin market.

Increasing application base

"Tin is used in various applications including lithium ion batteries, fuel cell, fuel catalyst, and anti-microbial healthcare. Tin is also expected to replace chromium and nickel in stainless steel as it provides better corrosion resistance. This will increase the consumption of tinsays Kshama.

The implementation of tin technologies in lithium-ion batteries is expected to increase its capacity by 3-5 times, which will compensate for the growing demand for electric vehicles/hybrid cars and electronic products. Also, tin alloys are used in vehicle fuel tank, which will save up to 12% of the fuel and reduce 60% of emissions. Thus, wide use of tin in various applications is expected to trigger the demand.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Tungsten Carbide Market 2017-2021

Global Hollow Microspheres Market 2017-2021

Global Aluminum FRP Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706006023/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com