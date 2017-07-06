Bioresorbable Polymers Market Analysis 2016-2025: Focus on Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyglycolic Acid (PGA), Polycaprolactone, Polysaccharides & Proteins

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bioresorbable Polymers Market Analysis By Product (Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyglycolic Acid (PGA), Polycaprolactone, Polysaccharides, Proteins), By Application (Drug Delivery, Orthopedics), Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global bioresorbable polymer market is anticipated to reach USD 2.26 billion by 2025, according to this new report. The growing demand in the medical sector, owing to its hydrolytically degrading property in the body is projected to increase the global market growth.



The increasing health awareness, improving healthcare facilities worldwide and growing surgery procedures across the globe will have a positive impact on the bioresorbable polymers industry growth in the overcoming years.



The increasing product demand for drug delivery application is another key factor for market development over the forecast period. The harmless decomposition and its chemically neutral nature in the body make them suitable for drug delivery segment.



The PLA-based product demand exceeded 89 tons in 2015, which is projected to remain as the largest and fastest growing segment over the upcoming years. The PLA market is growing dramatically in the pharmaceutical sector owing to its distinctive feature of being biodegradable and biocompatible.



Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:



The global bioresorbable polymers demand was over 298 tons in 2015 and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 14.3% over the projected period

The PCL-based product market accounted for over 13% of the total revenue in 2015

Orthopedics was the leading application segment with demand exceeding 45% in 2015

The bioresorbable polymer market in drug delivery application is estimated to have the highest growth at a CAGR of over 14% from 2016 to 2025

The U.S. polyglycolic acid product market generated revenue worth of USD 31.5 million in 2015 and is expected to reach a total revenue of over USD 110 million by 2025

in 2015 and is expected to reach a total revenue of over by 2025 Polysaccharides demand in Europe is estimated to exceed a total revenue of USD 470 million by the end of forecast period

is estimated to exceed a total revenue of by the end of forecast period Factors such as changing consumption patterns, technological advancements, and rising government initiatives, are anticipated to influence the market in the overcoming years

Influential companies operating in this market include Carbion NV, Evonik Industries AG, Poly-Med, Inc., Foster Corporation and KLS Martin Group

Evonik and Carbion dominated the global market together accounting for over 50% of the total revenue in 2015

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Bioresorbable Polymer Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Raw material trend

3.5 Technological trend

3.6 Regulatory framework

3.7 Market dynamics

3.8 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.9 PESTEL analysis



4 Bioresorbable Polymer Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product movement analysis & market share, 2015 & 2025

4.2 Market size forecasts and trend analysis by product, 2014 - 2025

4.2.1 Polysaccharides

4.2.2 Proteins

4.2.3 Polylactic Acid

4.2.4 Polyglycolic Acid

4.2.5 Polycaprolactone



5 Bioresorbable Polymer Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application movement analysis & market share, 2015 & 2025

5.2 Market size forecasts and trend analysis by product, 2014 - 2025

5.2.1 Orthopedics

5.2.2 Drug Delivery

5.2.3 Others



6 Bioresorbable Polymer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor landscape

7.2 Competitive environment

7.3 Company market positioning

7.4 Strategy framework



8 Company Profiles



Carbion NV

Evonik Industries AG

Poly-Med, Inc.

KLS Martin Group

Foster Corporation

