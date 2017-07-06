ARCONIC INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in Arconic Inc. to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud at Arconic Inc. ("Arconic" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARNC).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by providing potentially illegal building materials for the construction of Grenfell Tower in London.

Specifically, Reuters published an article on June 24, 2017 claiming that Arconic supplied combustible cladding aluminum panels to a distributor for use at Grenfell Tower, the sight of a building blaze that resulted in the death of 79 people on June 14, 2017. On June 26, 2017, the Company announced that it would discontinue sales of Reynobond PE, the panel model allegedly used at Grenfell Tower. On this news, Arconic's stock price has fallen, causing harm to investors.

