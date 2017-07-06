Technavio's latest report on the global urology guidewires marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global urology guidewires market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (steel-based and nitinol-based urology guidewires), end-users (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Urology guidewires help navigate stents and catheters to provide easy access to lesions during surgeries. They provide support to interventional devices without causing pain to patients. Technavio analysts forecast the global urology guidewires market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global urology guidewires market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Growing demand for nitinol-based guidewires

New product launches and R&D activities

Emergence of next-generation hybrid guidewires

Growing demand for nitinol-based guidewires

"Nitinol alloy, which is made of nickel and titanium, provides benefit to the guidewire manufacturers to achieve unique characteristics when subjected to changes in temperature, mechanical loading, and external forces. Also, nitinol alloy offers greater shape memory due to the ease of transformationsays Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for urology devices research.

Nitinol-based guidewires provide superelasticity by retaining its structure and also gives maximal deflection without kinking, while the platinum tip gives the advantage of high visualization during fluoroscopy. The advantages of nitinol have led to the high adoption of the same in the production of urology guidewires. Hence, the rise in the use of nitinol in manufacturing guidewires will drive the market growth.

New product launches and R&D activities

Vendors in the urology guidewires market are increasingly focusing on developing and launching urology guidewires with advanced features and technologies. New product launches and R&D activities will enable vendors to sustain and enhance their growth.

Vendors such as Boston Scientific, Terumo Medical, Cook Medical, and Olympus America are actively involved in the development of innovative urology guidewires to minimize the risks associated with urology guidewires during MI procedures. Companies are strategically focusing on R&D activities and developing new products to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of urological disorders.

Emergence of next-generation hybrid guidewires

"Earlier, urologists required two different guidewires when performing urological procedures. Currently, the launch of new-generation hybrid guidewires allows clinicians to streamline their procedures by reducing the number of guidewires used during procedures, which will also potentially reduce the cost and time of urological surgeries says Barath.

C. R. Bard introduced the next-generation SOLO PLUS Hybrid Guidewire, which offers its proprietary kink-resistant TRITON core, is intended for facilitating the placement of endourological instruments during interventional and diagnostic procedures. Likewise, in 2017, Cook Medical launched the Motion Hybrid Wire Guide, which offers a nitinol accessory wire guide and Teflon fixed core in a single device. Thus, the introduction of such novel hybrid guidewires will have a significant impact on market growth during the forecast period.

