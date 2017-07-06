As the global food manufacturing sector continues to grow with significant pace, industrial sustainability has become increasingly important. Ways of improving food production has always been a key goal for associations that require better long-term solutions. A new program with the aim of enhancing sustainability in food manufacturing for Ontario has just been announced by Provision Coalition, an organization focused on food and beverage sustainability for manufacturers.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706006118/en/

BizVibe Examines How Ontario Aims to Enhance Sustainability in Food Manufacturing Through New Program (Graphic: Business Wire)

In a recent article titled Food Manufacturing Companies in Ontario to Enhance Sustainability Through New Program, BizVibe takes a look at the impact the new program is expected to generate trying to enhance food manufacturing sustainability in Ontario.

BizVibe notes that the new program, called the Sustainability Management System Onsite Support Program, Loblaws and Provision Coalition will offer 40 food companies in Ontario customized advice to enhance the companies' business strategies and ensure that business practices are sustainable. The food industry sustainability strategy will include: Employee culture change, education around food sustainability issues, reducing harmful environmental impacts, and decreasing operational costs as main focuses of this program.

Currently, Ontario's beverage and food manufacturing industry generates CAD 41 billion in revenue, provides more than 130,000 direct jobs, and exports CAD 7.6 billion in products each year. Ontario has the 2nd largest food and beverage manufacturing sector in North America. With this sustainable program taking place, Ontario's food manufacturing industry is expected to achieve sustainable growth in the future.

Read the entire article here

BizVibe is home to more than 7 million companies across various industries around the world. The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with your companies of interest in real time. Claim your company profile for freeand let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. To make things as simple as possible, use the BizVibe Chabot to create new business opportunities.

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706006118/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com