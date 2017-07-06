sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Overactive Bladder Therapeutics Market 2017-2021 with Allergan, Astellas Pharma, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical & Pfizer Dominating

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Overactive Bladder Therapeutics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Logo

The global Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 1.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advancing biomedical science. In the past few decades, the advancement in science and introduction of nanotechnologies in the global pharmaceutical market have revolutionized the development of medicines. With a better understanding of the pathogenesis of disease at genetic and molecular levels has led to the discovery of new targets for therapy, thus producing disease-modifying drugs. Modern techniques such as bioinformatics, molecular targeting, nanotechnology, and personalized medicines have facilitated drug development in the area of neurodegenerative disorders.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing geriatric population. OAB is a chronic disorder, characterized by increased frequency of urination and nocturia. Several studies have revealed that the risk of developing OAB increases with age and is most common among the older population. Also, as the disorder is non-life threatening in nature, it has been observed that the probability of complying with the medication treatment for OAB is high among older patients than in adults aged lesser than 55 years.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rise in economic burden of OAB. Urinary incontinence (involuntary loss of urine), stress urinary incontinence (involuntary loss of urine accompanied by increased abdominal pressure), and OAB (increased urgency, frequency, and nocturia) represents a major public healthcare concern. OAB affects one out of seven US adults, and the prevalence of the disease is equal to both men and women. The lack of disease-modifying drugs for the treatment of OAB unnecessarily prolongs the treatment duration, thus increasing treatment cost. Also, the rise in geriatric population in the US too increases the economic burden of disease on individuals and payers.

Key vendors

  • Allergan
  • Astellas Pharma
  • Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical
  • Pfizer

Other prominent vendors

  • Ferring
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Ion Channel Innovations
  • Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical
  • Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products
  • Merck
  • ONO Pharmaceutical
  • Sanofi
  • Tengion
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fmglvp/global_overactive

